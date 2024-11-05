‘It’s the Palazzo’: Expert reveals the best—and worst—toilet you can buy at Lowe’s

This toilet expert reveals the best—and the worst—value toilet you can buy at Lowe’s. Do you agree with his assessment?

TikTok user Twin Home Experts (@twinhomeexperts) posted the video on Oct. 10. The person filming the video starts out by saying, “If you’re toilet shopping at Lowe’s—here’s the worst toilet and the best toilet.”

What’s the ‘worst’ toilet?

Twin Home Experts is an account run by twins (hence the name of the account), and they have 861,000 followers. They share content with the hopes of helping out homeowners “save money” and “protect their homes” in the process.

According to Twin Home Experts, the worst toilet is the Palazzo brand, non-skirted white toilet. “Starting with the worst, it’s the Palazzo for $179,” he says. Here’s why. Look at how sharp that pee trap is. The likelihood of getting that clogged is much higher.”

The camera pans to the side of the toilet, and viewers see the bowl. According to this Lowe’s blog, “The bowl houses the drain, which sends waste water to your house train and sewer system through the curved, S-shaped channel, called the trap away.”

The Palazzo toilet retails for $169 and actually has a pretty high rating on Lowe’s.com. The toilet, with only 33 reviews, has 4.7 stars. One reviewer said of the Palazzo, “This is a fine looking piece. The dual flush function is a nice water saving feature. So far it has met all of my expectations.”

What’s the better option?

The TikToker says, “Let’s head down to the best toilet to buy. And that’s going to be the American Standard Clog-Free Champion.”

Why is this toilet design superior to the Palazzo? “Look at that long sweep right there. Less likely to clog and a great flush—for only $10 more,” says the TikToker.

The American Standard Champion model is on sale in the TikToker’s store for $189. The toilet usually retails for $229. While this toilet has way more reviews than the Palazzo toilet, it does have the lower rating of 4.2 stars. “Easy to install, good height, flushes great. Just what I was looking for…” a reviewers of the American Standard toilet wrote.

Viewers weigh in on toilet models

The video has amassed more than 558,000 views as of Monday afternoon. In the comments section, viewers offered their own opinions on the differences between the two brands.

“Plumber here,” wrote one user. “Best flushing toilet by far is the Glacier Bay Power Flush. American Standard flush valves are prone to leaks. Most only half flush a lot of the time. And they tend to crack over time.”

A second user wrote, “We buy Kohler toilets. Top quality.”

Someone else wrote, “I’ve put American Standard toilets in all my houses. Never had to use a plunger on them. When I look at buying a new house it’s assumed I will be putting them in there as well.”

Another user joked, “I sampled both of these the other week. The sales associate wasn’t happy.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Twin Home Experts via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Lowe’s via website contact form for comment.

