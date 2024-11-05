‘I would go but my meal is never hot’: Buffalo Wild Wings customer issues PSA after discovering 6 for $19.99 deal

Buffalo Wild Wings‘ 6 for $19.99 special is the deal we didn’t know we needed. All of our wallets have been impacted big time by inflation. In particular food prices have soared at grocery stores, fast food, and restaurants.

The other day my buddy Matt rang up a $27 tab at Chipotle. While he did get double meat and chips, this price is out of alignment with our consumer expectations.

The famous dollar menu at McDonald’s is anything but; $5 Footlongs are a thing of the past at Subway. Earlier in the year, Wendy’s even toyed with the idea of doing surge pricing.

It makes us question if inflation is becoming a blanket excuse to raise menu prices. Clearly, the main priority for these publicly traded food companies is to maximize shareholder value.

With corporate greed attacking our wallets, there must be a savior. Buffalo Wild Wings has entered the chat.

A viral TikTok posted by @laura_lucks showcases the wild amount of food offered with the new Buffalo Wild Wings deal. The 6 for $19.99 deal was enough food to this content creator, her child, and her mother. Feeding 3 people for $20—now that’s a deal.

What is included in the 6 for $19.99 Buffalo Wild Wings Deal?

The 6 for $19.99 includes 2 entrees, 2 sides, and 2 drinks. Typically, a deal like this would be per person copying the buffet serving model. However, Buffalo Wild Wings is here for the people and made this deal shareable. In this economy, that’s a huge win for the everyday consumer.

Should we ditch fast food for casual restaurants?

To answer this question, it depends on your preference for price, food quality, and dining experience.

Typically, fast food has been the most affordable dining option. It was quick, easy, and cheap with the trade off of not being the highest quality. Now this is still the best option if you are looking for a quick bite.

For casual restaurants, the experience is elevated. There is a server, the food quality is higher, and now prices are similar if not cheaper in some cases.

Considering these factors, if you are looking for a quick bite to eat, fast food is the way to go. If you are looking for more bang for the buck and a nice dining experience, casual restaurants are your answer.

Things to consider when using this B-dubs deal

Bring your squad. Seriously, deals like this aren’t usually shareable. The all-you-can-eat and buffet model always charges per person. Buffalo Wild Wings hasn’t announced how long this deal will last so run don’t walk.

Taking advantage of this Buffalo Wild Wings deal will leave you with a full stomach at a great price. Just remember to tip your waiter well.

So what did the viewers think about this Buffalo Wild Wings Deal?

“My husband just went and got this deal. Soooo much food and so good. We also got the house sampler. We were absolutely stuffed and it was all so good. 10/10” one commented.

“I would go but my meal is never hot,” one complained.

“As someone who works at BWW, the maple chipotle sauce is literally like one of the best sauces to ever exist,” one shared.

“It was so good! Got it Friday night” one added.

This TikTok has more than 2.8 million views with 535,700 likes.

We contacted @laura_lucks over email and Instagram messenger. The Daily Dot has also contacted Buffalo Wild Wings over email.

