Why is Harris’ loss getting pinned on George Clooney?

Hollywood icon George Clooney, who urged President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, is now facing blame for the election results.

In remarks across social media, users responded to President-elect Donald Trump’s victory by pointing the finger at the 63-year-old actor.

“F*ck you, George Clooney,” user Maison Belle wrote.

Back in July, Clooney, who for decades has fundraised for Democratic candidates, penned an op-ed in the New York Times urging Biden to step down.

Clooney argued that after witnessing Biden at both a fundraiser and his disastrous debate against Trump, Democrats needed to pick a new candidate.

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” he wrote. “He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

And despite a significant portion of the country agreeing, Clooney’s remarks are now being used against him by disappointed Democrats.

“Can I blame George Clooney now?” Elle See asked. “I think that I should be able to blame George Clooney for taking Biden out especially since the majority of the country voted for an old white dumbass anyway.”

Trump supporters are weighing in on the debate as well. Yet instead of blaming the actor, conservatives are sarcastically thanking Clooney for skewing the election in favor of their candidate.

“I would like to take a moment to thank George Clooney for shoving the most incompetent candidate down America’s throat to ensure a Trump victory,” the user Completely Fed Up said.

But not all Democrats agreed with the complaints. Many argued that their fellow liberals were merely looking to point the finger at Clooney and other celebrities who supported his opinion.

“It’s hilarious that people think George Clooney, Rob Reiner and Stephen King are the ones who made Joe step aside,” Noize added.

However, after taking over, Harris leaned into celebrity endorsements, courting luminaries like Beyoncé and appearing on Saturday Night Live — a strategy that ultimately did not result in victory.

