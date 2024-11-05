‘$10 and you don’t even get to keep the insides!?’: Jimmy John’s worker shows how the Picklewiches are really prepped

Restaurants add pickles to food to enhance flavor. Every place has its own way of prepping them, from thinly slicing them to shaving them for other recipes. Here, a Jimmy John’s employee revealed how they prep their pickles for the new limited-time sandwich, the Turkey Picklewich.

In a video with over 279,000 views, TikTok user Kyle Levitt (@kylelevitt) tells viewers in the text overlay, “Jimmy John’s pickles being gutted.” While filming one of his co-workers placed a pickle in a bin with other sliced pickles. Then, she takes a scoop, digs into the pickle, and removes the insides. The video cuts off when he asks what they’re gonna do with the innards.

The Daily Dot reached out to Levitt via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Jimmy John’s via press email.

Viewers want the pickle guts though

“I want all the guts asap!!!” one viewer wrote.

“That is the best part! I wish I was close to a store I’d ask for all the innards” another agreed.

Others criticized this method for different reasons.

“[too] messy and all to middle slides right out,” one user remarked.

“I tried these at Jimmy John’s. They gutted the pickles so [badly]. It’s like just eating the meat out of it no pickle just skin. I don’t like it,” a second elaborated.

“$10 and you don’t even get to keep the insides!? This whole thing is silly to me. People really will just throw money down the drain every chance they get,” a third criticized.

Does Jimmy John’s use fresh pickles?

The restaurant prides itself on using fresh ingredients every day since its founding in 1983. However, its website doesn’t say if this applies to pickles. Just that they bake their French bread in-house and hand-slice their cheese, meats, and veggies.

What’s on the Turkey Picklewich?

The Picklewhich consists of turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato sandwiched between two slices of Jimmy Pickle. There is also a Vito Picklewich that comes with lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar, oregano-basil, and of course its sandwiched between pickles.

