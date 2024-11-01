Newsletter: 👶 Joe Biden is biting babies at the White House–seriously

Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Today’s top stories are about: why the internet is freaking out over Joe Biden biting babies at the White House, how the Federal Trade Commission may have fixed McDonald’s ice cream machines , a woman who found something mystifying being used as insulation in her house , and what’s going on with the Vatican’s new anime-inspired mascot .

After that, our investigative reporter and head of the Hi-Res division, Claire, is filling in for Ramon in today’s “Main Character of the Week” column.

Also: It’s Friday, so don’t forget to take our weekly news quiz! Just scroll down below to answer this week’s question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Click or Treat” sweatshirt!

See you tomorrow,

Advertisement

— K.D.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

👶 CHOMP CHOMP

Joe Biden actually bit 4 babies at a White House Halloween event—and the internet is hotly divided

Just another day at Joe Biden’s White House .

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

🍦 FAST FOOD WINS

Lina Khan praised for behind-the-scenes push to fix McDonald’s broken ice cream machines

The Federal Trade Commission enacted new copyright rules that could be a game-changer for McDonald’s ice cream fans , and the internet is cheering on the bureaucrats, for once.

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

This is a hack we couldn’t have predicted .

➤READ MORE

⛪ THE CHURCH VS GEN Z

The Vatican randomly dropped their new anime mascot and it is polarizing the internet

The Vatican is trying to appeal to the younger generation , with mixed results.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a “Click or Treat” sweatshirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

WHAT ITEM, SUPPOSEDLY MADE BY TRUMP, WAS SOLD FOR $10K?

To enter to win a shirt, sign up for web_crawlr here.

Advertisement

By Claire Goforth

Investigative Reporter and Head of the Hi-Res Division

Advertisement

Main Character of the Week: Car touchscreens

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

Advertisement

💸 A Geico customer shared a life hack that can potentially save you thousands if you find yourself in a car crash.

🥡 A new DoorDash policy aims to help with missing orders and take the blame off drivers. Will it work?

👾 Here’s how Jack Black’s ‘I Am Steve’ Minecraft line became a meme.

🚗 A car dealer explained to TikTok viewers why dealerships don’t want to give customers loaner cars anymore .

Advertisement

🥗 A Texas Roadhouse customer is alleging that the restaurant’s side salads have gotten noticeably smaller . What gives?

🏀 From the Daily Dot archive: From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Imagine bopping to Snoop Dogg during kindergarten class!