‘This is a Criminal Minds episode’: Woman removes walls during building renovation. Then she sees what they were using as insulation

Connor Nijsse (@c.c.woodwork) of C.C. Woodwork in Vancouver, Canada, recently came across a new an unusual type of insulation—stuffed animals.

Insulation is an important component in any home’s construction. It not only retains warmth in the winter, but can help keep the home cool during the summer. Overall, it’s a vital aspect of climate regulation, providing a necessary comfort barrier for home dwellers.

Insulation is made from a variety of materials. Fiberglass, foam, cellulose, mineral wool, and foils, are all effective and common insulation materials that are used according to the maximum thermal performance or R-value of insulation required.

But in a two-part series on TikTok that accrued over 3.6 million views, Nijsse documented his unexpected and somewhat creepy find.

Stuffed animals beneath the boards

The first clip begins with a slow reveal. A hand slowly pulls a piece of plywood away from a wall. The TikToker uncovers an unnerving number of stuffed animals packed into clear plastic bags. These bags are jammed into the walls where insulation materials would normally be, and look like they effectively function as insulation for the building.

The TikToker then walks off-screen to grab a step ladder to remove a second panel. As he removes it to reveal even more stuffed animals in the walls, the cameraperson says, “You can’t make this sh*t up.”

Removing the stuffies

In a follow-up video, the TikToker reveals the vast collection of stuffed animals that he retrieved from the wall. He pans over all of them displayed on a table and writes in the text overlay, “Can’t believe these were all in the walls. Recognize any from your childhood?”

As the video progresses, the TikToker shows off various toy bears, bunnies, hedgehogs, even Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The final count of stuffed animals trapped inside of the wall? A whopping 110.

Can you use stuffed animals for home insulation?

Apparently, there are others who think stuffed toys could be a suitable material for insulation. Halfbakery, a website that collects people’s ideas, proposes a “Recylabear insulation” initiative. But instead of just jamming whole toys into the walls of a home, the Recylabear program suggests the toys go through a shredder first.

But home renovation company Findlay Roofing says stuffed animals are not appropriate for use as home insulation. According to the Findlay, rodents and other pests might use the materials to build nests, making the shredded toys unsuitable for use in areas such as the attic and in walls where insulation materials are usually placed.

TikTokers chime in

A surprising number of commenters were interested in the commercial value of the stuffed animals. Some even made cash offers.

“I’ll pay for that brown bear at the bottom right! Friend has had hers for 40 years and he is quite worn and I’ve tried to repair him with no luck,” one person said.

Another sentimental person asked, “Am I the only one who feels sorry for the stuffies? When I was younger, I believed they had feelings and deserved my love and respect. Hope they don’t just get tossed in the garbage.”

However, many viewer were struck by the eerie choice of using stuffed animals for wall insulation.

One person quipped, “When toy story had a true crime movie.”

Another person echoed, “Ya this is a Criminal Minds episode, so many trophies.”

“Too much true crime for me. Why do I get vibes of souvenirs. I’m hoping it’s just someone being crafty tho,” someone else wrote.

However one person thought there was a simple and practical reason for the toys in the wall.

They posited, “When you’re trying to get rid of all their dang toys and it’s just easier to put them in the wall than drive around with them in your trunk for 40 days before you get to value village.”

The Daily Dot reached out to C.C. Woodwork via TikTok comment for further information.

