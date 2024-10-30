‘I just got a pick-up order’: Texas Roadhouse customer issues warning about side salads

Over the years, many internet users have sung the praises of Texas Roadhouse for its generous portion sizes.

Featured Video

For example, one dad claimed he was able to feed his family of four at the restaurant for just $20. Another proclaimed that the restaurant was “a total steal” after getting an appetizer with 2 sides for only $12.99.

However, in recent months, some have soured on the chain. For example, a TikTok user recently questioned the portion sizes of the $50 family meal, though she also stated that she was given an apology and a gift card for the amount of food she received.

Now, another TikToker is claiming that Texas Roadhouse might be reducing its portion sizes.

Advertisement

Are Texas Roadhouse’s side salads getting smaller?

In a video with over 23,000 views, TikTok user Sarah (@sarahgrayandtall) explains that she just got a pickup order from Texas Roadhouse.

“For as long as you’ve been open, you have been the salad king. The king of side salads, if you must,” she says in her video, addressing Texas Roadhouse directly. “I could eat my whole side salad and I would be full.”

However, upon opening this pickup order, she was met with disappointment. Showing the side salad off to the camera, she reveals that it came in a small container and was not the massive portion size to which she had become accustomed.

Advertisement

“What’s going on? It used to be…in the big square styrofoam, and now it’s in, like, a hot dog container,” she states. “There’s like no salad in there. This could feed a bunny rabbit, not a woman of my stature.”

After she arrived at home, she discovered a further disappointment: the side salad did not contain croutons.

While the Daily Dot could find few reporting similar reductions in sizes, viewers were quick to share their thoughts about reductions in portion sizes across the restaurant industry.

Advertisement

“This is me and @Chipotle right now… the keep forgetting my chips! How in the heck am I supposed to eat my bowl without my chips!” exclaimed a commenter. “And I’m a d*** shareholder! I can’t believe they’re treating me this way multiple times a week.”

“@Texas Roadhouse don’t change, tell us this is a mistake,” wrote another.

“I guess this is universal bc my order 2 weeks ago was also in a baby container with no croutons,” shared a third.

Still, some said that these portions were to be expected.

Advertisement

“That looks about the size of a salad would get in the restaurant,” observed a user.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sarah and Texas Roadhouse via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.