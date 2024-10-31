Sweet tooth fans of McDonald’s are optimistic that the fast food chain’s seemingly perpetually broken ice cream machines will be a thing of the past—thanks to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Featured Video

Last week, the U.S. Copyright Office granted an exemption that gives restaurants, such as McDonald’s franchisees, the “right to repair” broken machines that previously would have been digitally blocked from being fixed by anyone but its manufacturer.

In McDonald’s case, the ice cream machine manufacturer—Taylor Company—has had the sole “right to repair” broken machines since 1956.

In recent years, frequently broken ice cream at McDonald’s have become a longstanding meme—with one disgruntled 24-year-old software engineer launching a broken machine tracker called McBroken as part of a campaign to end the problem.

Advertisement

According to McBroken, as of Oct. 31, nearly 15% of all McDonald’s ice cream machines are broken.

Now, FTC Chair Lina Khan—and many McFlurry fans—are hopeful that ordering the McDonald’s desserts will be less of a gamble.

On Wednesday, Khan highlighted how the new copyright rules allow McDonald’s franchisees to repair their own machines, adding that the FTC in March “filed a comment in support of this change, and we’ll keep using our tools to protect people’s right to repair.”

“You’re literally the Lebron James of the us government,” one fan replied to Khan’s post.

Advertisement

“You know how many people talk about this specific thing? Lina doing the work for the people,” commended someone else.

“Protect Lina Khan at all costs,” wrote another person.

“lina khan might be the single greatest bureaucrat to ever live,” echoed someone else.

“DEMOCRATS FIXED THE MCDONALDS ICE CREAM MACHINES??????” another post that has gone viral with more than one million views reads.

Advertisement

The FTC pushed broad right-to-repair rules in recent years, with companies like Apple coming under scrutiny. In the wake of popular support for the policy, however, Apple endorsed the Biden administration’s efforts.

But while Khan’s tenure as chair of the FTC has been met with praise from both Democrats and Republican lawmakers, in recent weeks, she has been increasingly targeted by billionaire donors who have vocally called for her ouster over her vigorous anti-trust efforts.

But this move even garnered praise from some of her critics.

“I’m so mixed on Lina Khan. A lot of her stuff is dangerously anti-market, but like, SHE FIXED THE FREAKING MCDONALDS ICE CREAM MACHINES?!?!” one person said. “I don’t know what to think anymore, she’s winning me over.”

Advertisement

“Lina Khan putting McDonald’s ice cream back in the hands of hardworking Americans everywhere is actually based,” said another person.

Former President Donald Trump himself promised to get the issue under control on Oct. 26—one day after the U.S. Copyright Office decision.

“WHEN I’M PRESIDENT THE MCDONALD’S ICE CREAM MACHINES WILL WORK GREAT AGAIN!” Trump pledged.

Though Trump’s post came after the copyright exemption had already been granted, commenters were all in favor of getting the machines fixed.

Advertisement

Joked one response: “I’m a single issue voter.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.