President Joe Biden is going viral after biting multiple babies during a White House Halloween event on Wednesday.

Featured Video

“I can’t stop laughing at this clip of Biden greeting a baby dressed as a chicken at the WH Halloween event while the most OMINOUS music plays,” wrote one person.

Joe Biden Biting Babies Video

I can’t stop laughing at this clip of Biden greeting a baby dressed as a chicken at the WH Halloween event while the most OMINOUS music plays pic.twitter.com/RNkfh91E4k — Deanna Schwartz (@deannaschwartzz) October 30, 2024

Advertisement

The move appeared to be in jest and the baby was in good spirits after.

Biden’s critics nonetheless were quick to share on the clip, both to mock him and use it to spin QAnon-style conspiracies.

“What a creepy old man,” commented one right-wing account.

“That brain dead liberal mom allowed this to happen,” blasted someone else.

Advertisement

“So disgusting and creepy,” added another.

“they are eating the babies,” quipped another person in a reference to former President Donald Trump pushing baseless claims that Haitian migrants in Ohio have been eating people’s pets.

But the chicken-costumed child was not an isolated interaction.

“Someone call 911 immediately,” one critic wrote. “JOE BIDEN JUST BIT A SECOND BABY AT THE WHITE HOUSE This is NOT a joke. He stuck this second child’s foot in his mouth three times!”

Advertisement

“Joe Biden is biting babies,” wrote another person, along with images of four instances of Biden’s biting baby greeting.

“Biden Bit Not Just One — But At Least Four Babies Tonight! These people are sick,” rebuked one right-wing commentator who previously accused the event of being “pedophile-themed,” pushing the conspiratorial belief that Democrats run a secret child trafficking ring.

The images have quickly gone viral, prompting mainly criticism but some mixed reactions.

“pretend bite is very common in many cultures as an adoration of babies,” defended one person.

Advertisement

“i think it’s a cute response,” argued someone else, adding that Biden “is the platonic ideal of the goofy lovable grandpa.”

But it’s the takes critical of Biden that are garnering the most attention.

“Make Presidents Not Creepy Again,” captioned one person’s post.

Saod someone else: “Who let grandpa out?”

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.