Our top stories today are about: How Trump fans have turned the McDonald’s E. Coli outbreak into a conspiracy theory , a woman going viral for her warning about leaving your Bluetooth on at the car shop , an explainer of the “ Ding Dong Eat It Up ” meme, and an exclusive interview with Neil Newbon about the future of AI in entertainment.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are screaming “false flag” after the CDC announced an E. Coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.

🔊 YIKES

Woman issues warning after accidentally leaving Bluetooth on at the car shop

There’s nothing quite as embarrassing as realizing a stranger is listening in on a private conversation. People may not realize when it’s happening, but it occurs more often than you think .

The 14-minute video shows the prankster traveling to a university campus and sitting in on a calculus class, where he begins making butter chicken on the table in the middle of the lecture.

At New York Comic Con, the Daily Dot spoke with Neil Newbon about his craft and his take on the future of AI in entertainment.

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a “Click or Treat” sweatshirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

IN A VIRAL POST, A BOYFRIEND SAID HIS GIRLFRIEND USES AI TO HELP HER DURING FIGHTS THEY HAVE. WHAT PROGRAM DOES SHE USE?

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: The Dollar Tree customer who found a markup on Jiffy cornbread mix

🕸️ Crawling the Web

📦 Getting a package from Amazon should be a simple process. However, many customers have found that the act of actually getting their product into their hands isn’t as easy as it may initially seem .

🐶 Here’s a look at the beefy legacy of the Swole Doge meme .

🥘 Two unsuspecting Whole Foods customers each dropped $20 on their meals from the chain’s hot bar section . And they aren’t the first to make that mistake.

🎭 Chipotle, Cinnabon, and Auntie Anne’s have all released official Halloween costumes this year , but why?

📺 This customer shared how to trick Hulu workers into lowering your subscription price.

👮 From the Daily Dot archive: Police struggle to justify use of Fusus, a community surveillance tool they foisted on citizens .

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

DIY: Bloodied Band-Aid Wafers as a thrilling Halloween treat.