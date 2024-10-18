‘Ding Dong Eat It Up’: A musical meme spices up TikTok

“Ding Dong Eat It Up” is a phrase sung by YouTuber Fique during a prank video titled “Cooking Curry During College Lecture!” The 14-minute video shows the prankster traveling to a university campus and sitting in on a calculus class, where he begins making butter chicken on the table in the middle of the lecture.

The professor does not appreciate the prank and tells him to stop or leave the class, so Fique attempts to appease him with a little song that later went viral on TikTok.

What does “Ding Dong Eat It Up” mean?

It was part of a short nonsense song sung by a man affecting a severe Indian man stereotype with a heavy accent. The full song goes: “Ding dong, eat it up. Eat it well and mix it up. Ding dong, [unintelligible] will come to your door and give it to you one.”

With a room full of young college students who probably love prank videos, it’s no surprise that the funniest clip turned into a smash hit on TikTok.

Who is Fique?

Fique is a YouTuber and Instagram user who pranks people on camera, using his Indian heritage to portray a stereotype of ethnicity. His exaggerated accent adds a lot of “-ing’s” to the ends of words that don’t need them.

Before singing the song that is now becoming a TikTok meme, he asks the professor: “Sorry, you don’t liking butter chicken?” He also repeatedly accuses people of “doing a racing,” by which he means “being racist.”

This is not the first video by Fique in which he puts on this kind of act. Last month, he published a prank video of himself shopping for ingredients (and clashing with some other shoppers) before feeding unhoused people Indian food as the character.

‘Ding Dong Eat It Up’ meme origins and spread

Fique published the college class video on Oct. 12, 2024, where it has so far gained over 1.3 million views. By Oct. 15, TikTokers were posting the clip with the song, then remixing it or looping the clip with his voice higher each time and/or going lower.

This video by @trixi.clipz17 then became a popular TikTok sound and has been repurposed in over 1,300 other entries already. Some of these are paired with footage of Fortnite characters making a cake, while others show seemingly random clips of people doing weird things in public, especially if it involves food.

TikTok loves pranks

This kind of video fits perfectly into TikTok culture. Young people have loved prank videos for decades, long before social media existed. Those of older generations may remember the breakout success of the MTV series Punk’d, which first aired in 2003. And this was just a new version of Candid Camera, which started back in 1948.

The prank featuring the silly character was probably enough to go viral on its own, but the moment he sang the little song, it was all but guaranteed to show up on TikTok—a platform that thrives on short musical clips that can be played over alternate footage or remixed.

‘Ding Dong Eat It Up’ meme examples

