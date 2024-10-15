‘This is your sign’: Woman issues warning after accidentally leaving Bluetooth on at the car shop

A woman warns car owners to make sure to keep their Bluetooth turned off. She says this is especially true when taking a car to the auto shop.

There’s nothing quite as embarrassing as realizing a stranger is listening in on a private conversation. People may not realize when it’s happening, but it occurs more often than you think.

TikToker Brooke McCarthy recently issued a PSA for car owners taking their vehicles to the mechanic.

“This is your sign to turn off your Bluetooth when getting your oil changed,” she writes in the text overlay.

In the short video, the creator appears on camera as the song “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO plays in the background. She then flips the camera to reveal that she is sitting in a waiting area of an auto shop. In the distance, two workers appear to be assessing her car.

What to know about Bluetooth security

McCarthy only suffered a minor embarrassment, but there are many reasons to turn off your Bluetooth. Criminals can use your device’s Bluetooth connection to steal data or even spy on you. It’s important to take protective steps to safeguard your private information.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) lists various security measures to avoid being hacked. It suggests users turn off Bluetooth when it’s not in use. It also recommends making sure you unpair your phone and clear any personal data if you link your phone to an Airbnb or a rental car. Lastly, the commission encourages people to keep their Bluetooth in “hidden” rather than “discoverable” mode. This is so that unknown users cannot pair with it.

Viewers sympathized with the TikToker

McCarthy’s video received 2.4 million views. Commenters shared their own experiences of unknowingly having their Bluetooth paired.

“This happened to me when I was getting my inspection … I was talking to my mom on the phone about some questionable things & then I saw all the guys lean over and stare at my with big smiles,” shared one person.

“Girl, I was listening to a very spicy book and was getting so mad it wouldn’t play out my headphones. Kept turning it up, mechanics listening to straight smutt for 15 minutes. Never been so red,” another said.

A few users with experience in the auto industry also shared their similar encounters with rogue Bluetooth pairings.

“I worked in a dealership for 15 years.. I can’t even begin to tell you how many times this happens,” said an ex-car salesman.

“At an old job, I told a customer her wait was about 2 hours. She smiled and said that was ok. I went out to her car to get the mileage, only to hear her yelling on the phone about the wait time,” another person wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to McCarthy via TikTok direct message for further updates.

