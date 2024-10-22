🤖 😡 Girlfriend uses ChatGPT for couple’s fights

Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Our top stories today are about: How the internet reacted to a girlfriend using AI during fights with her boyfriend , why people online think Trump’s recent McDonald’s appearance was “ staged with fake customers ,” an expert sharing how to tell if you are applying for a “ ghost job ,” and why recent decisions by X have people flocking to other social media alternatives .

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a bittersweet “Digital Democracy” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

Advertisement

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

“My girlfriend uses Chat GPT every time we have a disagreement . AITAH for saying she needs to stop?”

Advertisement

➤ READ MORE

A flyer circulating online prompted critics to dismiss Trump’s move as a staged stunt.

➤ READ MORE

Advertisement

How can you tell if you’re applying for a ‘ghost’ job ?

➤ READ MORE

New policies, alongside other recent tweaks by CEO Elon Musk, is driving a surge in new sign-ups for X alternatives .

Advertisement

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

A farewell to ‘Digital Democracy’

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our Senior Reporter Tricia Crimmins explains the legislation that is captivating the internet in her “Digital Democracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💵 It’s happened to everyone—you’re presented with an iPad to pay for your purchase and then you’re immediately prompted to tip. Now, one woman is going viral after revealing who ultimately gets the tips that customers leave behind.



📱 A Walmart employee took to the internet to share a frustrating experience he recently had with a customer who refused to listen to his expertise about a phone charger .



🛒 This TikToker pointed out flaws in Target’s new carts that make the standard child seat less toddler-friendly.



🚘 Less than a year after Tesla released its Cybertruck, concerns are mounting around the vehicle’s safety .



🥓 A scorned McDonald’s customer has gone viral after her bacon order left her unimpressed . “McDonald’s, I’m gonna need answers immediately,” she said.



✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.



Advertisement

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU HAVE AN X (FORMERLY TWITTER) ACCOUNT ?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

Advertisement

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

The Daily Dot’s own, Anna María, interviews the coolest cosplayers at New York City’s Comic Con 2024.

Advertisement

🎶 Now Playing: “Fantasy” by JADE 🎶