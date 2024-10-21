‘Staged with fake customers’: Trump critics call ‘McBS’ on his McDonald’s drive-thru appearance

President Donald Trump on Sunday donned an apron while cooking fries and working the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.

The move was a not-so-subtle troll aimed at Vice President Kamala Harris, whose claim she worked at a McDonald’s when she was younger has been doubted by critics.

“I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald’s,” Trump said at the drive-thru. “I’ve really wanted to do this all my life. And now I’m going to do it because she didn’t do it.”

The event was a hit online, with a TikTok from Trump reaching 40 million views.

But a flyer circulating online prompted critics to dismiss Trump’s move as a staged stunt.

The flyer, purportedly written by the franchise owner, states the location would be closed Sunday until 4pm to accommodate Trump’s visit, adding that “this visit provides a unique opportunity to shine a light on the positive impact of small businesses here in Feasterville.”

“The entire McDonalds stunt with Donald Trump was staged with fake customers at a store that wasn’t even open,” blasted one person in response to the flyer.

“You mean to tell me this was all staged, and that these ‘customers’ rehearsed in advance to make it seem like a genuine interaction and that the McDonald’s was actually closed to the public! I am shocked!” quipped another person.

Another reporter revealed cars rehearsed their paths down the drive-thru before Trump got behind the counter.

“‘Working’….they closed the McDonald’s for the Trump clown show….it was all staged just like everything they do,” condemned someone else.

“McBullshit,” swiped someone else.

The customers who ordered from Trump were selected and screened by Secret Service, according to CNN’s Brian Stelter.

The Trump campaign has ramped up its security measures following multiple assassination attempts against the former president.

Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet in the assassination attempt in July at a Pennsylvania rally.

Separately, a man attempted to kill Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida in September and another man was arrested in October for possessing firearms and fake passports near a Trump rally in California. In that third incident, the man denied any intention to harm Trump and said he is actually a supporter.

Additionally, U.S. intelligence identified multiple specific threats from Iran to assassinate Trump.

Against the backdrop of all the threats, Trump’s security detail has consistently been bolstered.

His supporters were quick to note the incidents as well to counter criticism of the McDonald’s shift being staged.

“Yeah dude, people are trying to k*ll him,” wrote one person. “The location had to be completely secured. How do you not understand this.”

“Um, yes, that’s how it works for presidents and Secret Service protectees especially those who’ve had two people nearly murder him this year,” echoed someone else.

“And here, I really thought he took a job at McDonald’s,” snarked another.

