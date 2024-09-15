‘I would have crashed out’: Walmart electronics worker says customer insisted on purchasing iPhone charger. There’s just 1 problem

A Walmart employee took to the internet to share a frustrating experience he recently had with a customer who refused to listen to his expertise.

TikTok creator @skylouieee shared a work story about his exasperation with some customers, saying, “This is why I always come to work mad all the time.”

He begins by recounting that while working in the electronics section, a lady approached him for help with her phone charger.

A frustrating customer interaction

“She was talking about she needed a charger for her phone,” he recalls.

After figuring out that her Samsung A15 needed a USB-C charger, he pointed her to the available options.

However, things quickly got frustrating.

“She was telling me how that’s expensive, and she’s not gonna pay for that,” he explains, as all the chargers were over $14.

Despite being shown the correct charger, she asked if an iPhone charger might work instead.

“I was like, ma’am, you need a USB-C charger to charge your phone,” he recounts.

The customer allegedly insisted because the charger had a USB-C port, but @skylouieee had to explain again that it wouldn’t work because it had a Lightning port on the other end.

“How you gonna charge it with the Lightning port at the end?” he concludes in exasperation.



The TikToker’s video has reached more than 20,900 views at the time of writing.

The USB-C Confusion

Right now, USB-C is set to become the standard for phone chargers, but the change hasn’t been fully implemented yet.

Apple recently switched to USB-C for the iPhone, while Android phones have used it for years. However, older devices still use other chargers like the iPhone’s Lightning cable.

This mix can confuse customers, like the one in @skylouieee’s story, who aren’t sure which charger works with their phone.

Until all devices switch to USB-C, there will be misunderstandings at stores, and retail workers will have to keep explaining these differences to customers.

In the comments, users shared similar stories.

“That isn’t what makes me mad,” wrote one user. “It’s when I help them and they don’t like my answer they go to someone else like they gonna say something different.”

“Right. They want help and then they don’t believe you. lol,” noted another.

“Had a customer get mad when I said she’d have to contact the manufacturer to see if one brand plug in air freshener would work with a different brand refill,” shared a third. “Bro idk I just stock it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @skylouieee via TikTok comment and messaging. We’ve also reached out to Walmart via contact form for more information.

