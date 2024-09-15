‘I’m gonna need answers’: McDonald’s customer orders a side of bacon for $1.99. Then she opens the box

A scorned McDonald’s customer has gone viral after her bacon order left her unimpressed. In the clip, which has amassed 37,500 views, Joanna (@joanna_10milli) explained that she wanted to get her son a McDonald’s breakfast.

“McDonald’s, I’m gonna need answers immediately,” she said.

As part of this order, she ordered a side of bacon. She then proceeded to open the box to the camera to reveal two small slices of bacon.

“$1.99 for this?” she said, allowing viewers to survey the pitiful portion size.

“What just happened McDonald’s?” she asked. “Imma need you to respond to this video.”

Tagging the fast food outlet in the video description, Joanna added that this was “shocking” and “outrageous.”

In the comments section, TikTok users empathized, sharing some of their own disappointing experiences.

“I ordered pickles for a Filet o-Fish,” one wrote. “They gave me 2 pickles for $0.99.”

“I got a piece of sausage. One piece. for $2.49,” another added.

While a third raged, “My McDonald’s charged me $1 for a piece of cheese!”

What is shrinkflation?

Arguably, Bacongate is just a further example of shrinkflation in the food industry. As the name implies, shrinkflation is a form of inflation where a product is reduced in size while the retail price remains either the same or slightly higher. It’s to improve profit margins without radically changing the product or price.

Earlier this year, angry customers dubbed McDonald’s “McFlation” after famed menu items like the chicken sandwich and hash browns rose to $8 and $3 respectively.

Shinkflation in Big Macs

TikTokers have also complained about shrinkflation in relation to McDonald’s Big Macs. In a viral clip, TikToker Big Lee (@mookey54_) showed viewers the beef patty inside the meal, claiming that it has gotten smaller.

“Y’all, look at this patty. It’s so thin,” she said, holding up the patty. “You can see through this motherf***er!”

Australian McDonald’s customers had similar concerns, which led to McDonald’s issuing a statement: “There have been no changes to the size of the burgers,” the statement read. “We are committed to offering our customers great quality, great value burgers featuring 100 per cent RSPCA-approved chicken and 100 per cent Aussie beef.”

