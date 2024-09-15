‘I already knew I was never getting in one’: Woman issues Tesla Cybertruck warning after tragedy

Less than a year after Tesla released its Cybertruck, concerns are mounting around the vehicle’s safety.

For instance, one Cybertruck owner claimed his vehicle was built with shoddy materials and began falling apart shortly after purchase.

Meanwhile, other owners reported that the windshield wiper struggles in the rain, and some said they’ve been seriously injured by the Cybertruck’s sharp edges.

Now, a woman is viral on TikTok after claiming that the Cybertruck is a dangerous fire hazard due to its lithium battery—which allegedly already led to tragedy.

What does the TikToker say happened?

TikTok user Amaraca (@amaracaiscool) took to the platform to share her concerns about the safety of Tesla’s Cybertruck, particularly regarding its fire risk after a recent accident.

“There was a Cybertruck that exploded and the firefighters couldn’t put out the fire because it was too hot,” Amaraca begins.

Criticizing their appearance, Amaraca claims that the lithium batteries might have been the cause of the fire.

“Those eyesores that you see on the road if you crash in one of those… and I think it’s the lithium battery [in them]… they will explode.”

Amaraca then shares the tragic details of the accident she’s referring to.

“The person that passed away, very sadly, very unfortunately, was not able to be identified because the fire was so hot,” she claims.

According to Amaraca, firefighters are struggling to contain the fires caused by Cybertrucks.

“They’re doing tests and they cannot put the fires out of these Cybertrucks because it’s too hot,” she alleges.

Concluding the video, Amaraca says: “I already knew I was never getting in one, but after that, I’m for sure not now.”

Amaraca’s video has garnered more than 2 million views at the time of writing.

What actually happened?

As reported by Newsweek, on the morning of Aug. 5, a Tesla Cybertruck crashed and burst into flames near Beach City, Texas.

The Cybertruck reportedly lost control for unknown reasons, veered off the road, and crashed into a culvert. The driver tragically died, though the exact cause of death remains unclear.

As Amaraca said in her video, Newsweek also reported that the driver could not be identified due to severe burns.

However, there was no mention of firefighters struggling to extinguish the flames of the EV in this instance, although such incidents have happened.

Are lithium batteries damgerous?

The risks posed by lithium batteries, like catching fire or exploding, aren’t unique to Tesla.

Lithium-ion batteries, like the ones used in Tesla’s Cybertruck, other electric vehicles, and many other common devices, are known for their high energy density and long-lasting charge, but they also come with significant fire risks.

As reported by the Fire Safety Research Institute, when damaged or exposed to extreme heat, these batteries can go into what’s known as “thermal runaway.”

This means the battery can overheat and potentially cause an explosion or fire, which is notoriously difficult to put out.

In the comment section, users agree with Amaraca’s feelings about the Cybertruck. One even said she won’t even drive her own vehicle any longer. “Not driving my Cybertruck anymore,” wrote the user.

“Even if you put a lithium battery in the ocean, it will still burn,” noted another. “It’s INSANE.”

“I’m convinced that the Cybertruck is just a social experiment to see who would buy something just because they advertise it as elite,” shared a third. “You can’t change my mind.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Amaraca (@amaracaiscool) via TikTok comment and direct messaging. We’ve also contacted Tesla via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.