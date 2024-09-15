‘It’s only a matter of time before there’s a lawsuit’: Mom calls out Target for cart redesign ‘fail’

A TikToker points out flaws in Target’s new carts that make the standard child seat less toddler-friendly.

In a video with over 712,000 views, TikToker The Darling Edit (@the.darling.edit) shows the newly redesigned shopping cart while she walks through Target.

“You can tell that they did not consult one single mother while redesigning these carts,” the TikToker says. She first points out that the cup holder is right next to the children’s seat—making it easy for toddlers to grab their mothers’ coffees.

She also shows that the finger-sized holes in the shelf in front of the children’s seat could cause a “lawsuit.”

“Perfect size for toddlers to get their fingers stuck in there,” she says.

Suggestions for a mother-approved redesign

The TikToker offers suggestions on how Target could redesign its carts. She suggests moving the cup holder to the cart’s edge on the side, out of reach from toddlers’ hands.

“We will love you for that so much more,” she says.

The Darling Edit isn’t the first parent to critique Target’s shopping carts. In August, another mother called out the stroller attachments for Target carts, saying they made the cart impossible to drive.

In the comments, viewers give suggestions for improvements to the shopping cart.

“They need to make it a double kid basket, too,” one suggests.

“Not sure about the cup holder but you’re so right that their fingers will get stuck in the cart,” another says.

Do all viewers agree?

While some commenters also disdain the redesign, some say they enjoy the new carts.

“I actually kind of like the cupholder there—my son can put his cup there himself, so it’s not getting dropped in the store,” one writes.

“I’m a mom of 2, and I think something other moms need to remember is that the whole world can’t be designed to accommodate every issue we have in parenting. It’s up to us to adjust to this,” another suggests.

“I DO want the cup holder there and not in my cart where I put all my things,” a third adds.

Others suggest ways to make the design work for all shoppers.

“I don’t have kids so a cup holder in the cart part would be annoying. Maybe clip on cup holders to suit your specific need,” a commenter says.

The Daily Dot contacted The Darling Edit via email and TikTok direct message. We also contacted Target via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.