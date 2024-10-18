Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: A woman finding something shocking at the bottom of her energy drink can , how the hottest restaurant in Austin, Texas is actually just entirely AI , everyone wanting to know what Obama said to Biden during a recent memorial service, and a look at the scariest Halloween decorations you can buy at Home Depot.

After that, the trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

Also: It’s Friday, which means it is time for our weekly news quiz! Just scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win our “Click or Treat” sweatshirt!

This woman found something alarming (and furry) at the bottom of her can of energy drink. Don’t watch the video if you’re squeamish.

The question is why ?

🗣️ VIRAL POLITICS

Everyone wants to know what Obama said to Biden at the Kennedy memorial service

A clip of former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden talking at a memorial today sparked speculation that the two are in conflict.

🎃 SPOOKY SEASON

13 of the scariest Halloween decorations you can buy at Home Depot

Which giant animatronics and eerie yard decorations will give you the biggest creeps? We’ve compiled the most terrifying of Home Depot’s scary Halloween decorations .

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a “Click or Treat” sweatshirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

IN A VIRAL VIDEO, A PIZZA DELIVERY DRIVER SAID HE HAD TO DELIVER DURING A HURRICANE. WHAT PIZZA CHAIN DID HE WORK FOR?

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: What you need to know about your home air filters

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👻 Everyone’s preparing for Halloween. But have certain Halloween costumes gone too far ?

🦞 This server couldn’t believe what a customer who ordered alcohol, lobster, and steak tried to pay with .

🥞 A Costco shopper is swearing off Kirkland organic maple syrup—and possibly all Kirkland products—after her kid’s breakfast was ruined by the product .

🍕 Have we all been cooking frozen pizza wrong this whole time?

🥤 A Beetlejuice fan hoping to get her hands on collector’s Fanta cans released in tandem with the horror flick’s sequel was left disappointed.

✈️ After checking into her hotel, a flight attendant posted a TikTok sharing the travel tip she learned , which she says helps navigate hotels more easily.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

A hack for y’all this spooky season 😂🎃