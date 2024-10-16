Everyone wants to know what Obama said to Biden at the Kennedy memorial service

A clip of former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden talking at a memorial today sparked speculation that the two are in conflict.

The service for Ethel Kennedy, the wife of former senator Robert F. Kennedy and mother of former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was widely attended by big names in D.C. today, including Obama, Biden, former President Bill Clinton, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

But a particular C-SPAN clip of Biden and Obama talking caught the internet’s attention.

In the nearly 45-second clip, which has been posted across social media, Obama is seen shaking his head after Biden says something. Then, Biden touches Obama’s arm, says something else, and Obama nods. Later, Obama gestures toward something with his hand, then Clinton puts his hand out, and finally Biden points at something ahead of them.

Biden and Obama speaking with each other at the Ethel Kennedy Memorial Service pic.twitter.com/izlAKbsmcM — Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2024

Many thought the cameras caught a negative conversation.

“President Obama was seen scolding Joe Biden at Ethel Kennedy Memorial Service according to viewers,” far-right influencer Dom Lucre tweeted. “Biden is seen looking confused or worried as Obama looks him directly in the eye while speaking.”

“Obama looks none too pleased with Biden while at Ethel Kennedy’s memorial service,” another said.

“Biden and Obama seen in TENSE conversation at the Ethel Kennedy Memorial Service,” one tweeted. “Biden is seen looking confused or worried as Obama looks him directly in the eye while speaking. It seems they are having some sort of serious argument.”

Numerous users on X called for someone to read their lips, though no one has published a transcript the internet can agree on.

Someone get a lip reader to examine this conversation between Obama and Biden pic.twitter.com/yO1ByXUEYW — The Socratic Daily (@SocraticDaily) October 16, 2024

Others said the video was proof that Biden is Obama’s puppet.

“At the Ethel Kennedy Memorial Service, Joe Biden’s boss, Obama, was visibly upset, looking deeply concerned about something,” an X user tweeted. “It seems the shadow presidency has come to an end.”

“Obama seen scolding Biden at Ethel Kennedy’s memorial. Biden looked confused,” another person said. “Puppet president!”

But one X user joked the conversation wasn’t too serious, suggesting Obama scolded Biden for wearing a Trump 2024 hat last month.

