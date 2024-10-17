13 of the scariest Halloween decorations you can buy at Home Depot

Besides being a one-stop shop for your gardening and hardware needs, Home Depot is also one of Spooky Season’s most respected retailers. Wander around the seasonal section of the store in October, and you’ll discover just how terrifying Home Depot Halloween decorations actually are.
But which giant animatronics and eerie yard decorations will give you the biggest creeps? Ahead, we’ve compiled the most terrifying of Home Depot’s scary Halloween decorations.
1. Skelly
We’ve got to start with the Halloween decor item that Home Depot is notorious for every Halloween. First up, we’ve got the terrifying 12-foot Skelly figure—it comes with eight different eye settings and poseable arms.
@michellelaurie1 #12footskeletonclub #homedepot #skelly #halloweenishere ♬ Halloween – Hardcore Remix – Tubular Bells
2. Skelly’s dog
Of course, you’ve gotta match Skelly with Skelly’s 7-foot skeleton dog.
@erica_vilella What’s a skelly without his skelly dog #Skeletons #Halloween #Dog 💀#HomeDepotAnimatronics ♬ original sound – DJ Miketastic
3. Animated LED Fear Valley Wolf
Arguably scarier than Skelly’s dog is this 5.5-foot Fear Valley Wolf that straight-up snarls and flaunts grisly exposed bones and tissue. This one’s for the Pet Sematary fans (but probably not for the poor reactive neighborhood dogs trick-or-treating with the family this year).
@beilbrothers Fear Valley Wolf Home Depot 2024 . . . #homedepot #halloween2024 #halloween2024 #homedepothalloween #animatronic #animatronicos ♬ original sound – beilbrothers
4. Giant-sized inferno deadwood skeleton
Even creepier than a giant skeleton is a giant skeleton on fire. If you’re looking for a skeleton with a bit more razzle-dazzle than Skelly, there’s also this spooky inferno deadwood skeleton with faux fire effects.
@halloweenherm Home Depot 12.5ft Inferno Deadwood Skeleton which color is best? #deadspring #halloweendecor #halloweendecorations #skeleton #kentucky #coldspring #tiktok #viral #viralvideo #viraltiktok #fyp #foryou #FY #fypシ゚viral #halloweenherm #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #followforafollow #followback #follow #growmyaccount✅ #growmyaccount #growmypage #growwithmeontiktok #growwithme #autumn #autumnvibes #scary #fun #halloween #halloween2024 #spooky ##spookyseason #halloweentiktok #spookyszn #deadwoodinferno ♬ Haunted Waltz – Halloween Music & Halloween Sound Effects & Halloween All-Stars
5. Inferno pumpkin skeleton
You also can’t go wrong with a pumpkin inferno skeleton for some pumpkin-headed terror.
@carreongladdys #halloween2024 #homedepot #homedepothalloween #homedepotfinds #homedepotdecor #infernopumpkinskeleton #homedecor #decoratingmyhouse ♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song(191109) – PeriTune
6. Animated LED Frankenstein’s monster
The neighborhood children will surely get a good classic scare out of Frankenstein’s monster, which features an extra creepy set of blinking eyes.
@beilbrothers Frankenstein in store 🧪 . . . #homedepot #halloween2024 #halloween #frankenstein #animatronic #animatronicos ♬ original sound – beilbrothers
7. Animated Boogeyman
Keep one eye open at night when Home Depot’s Boogeyman is afoot. The gray skin, grody nails, and freaky teeth will haunt your dreams for nights to come.
@yoyi1443 #boogeyman #scary #halloween #homedepot #halloweendecor ♬ Gothic Horror Dark Creepy Music Box(1316996) – kurata
8. Animated LED plague doctor
Besides resurfacing bad memories of those early pandemic days, this animatronic plague doctor screams things like “BRING ME THE LEECHES.” And with a crow beak mask, spider staff, and menacing LED eyes? Yeah, we’d stay away from it.
@lazarus_unknown Spooky season #halloween #plaguedoctor #homedepothalloween #fyp #foryoupageofficiall ♬ original sound – Lazarus Unknown
9. Animated LED Trickster Trio Stack
Triple the terror with this creepy set of stackable clowns—children with yellow jackets and red balloons beware.
@deezanimatronics @The Home Depot 2024 Fears Through The Years Animated Trickster Trio Stack! I love the interaction between the 3 of them! For a price point of $199, this is a good deal! The clothes are heavy duty material! #homedepot #fearsthroughtheyears #trickstertriostack #clowns #funny #creepy #halloween #animatronic #spookyseason #2024 #circus #fy #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ゚viral #follow ♬ original sound – Deezanimatronics
10. Animated Lethal Lily Witch
Sure, the light-up frog and broom add to the spooky season vibe, but what makes this animated Lethal Lily Witch especially unsettling is her grating voice.
@heylookasquirel Lethal Lily witch from Home Depot #LETHALLILYWITCH #HOMEDEPOT #WITCH #SKELETONS #FALL #AUTUMN #SPOOKYVIBES #BACKYARD #HALLOWEEN #ANIMATRONIC 💀🕸️☠️🎃👻🕷️#HAPPYHALLOWEEN 🎃💀👻🎃 #SPOOKY #SPOOKYSEASON ☠️🕸️🎃👻💀🕷️ #HAUNTED #DECORATIONS #CHILLING #HOLIDAYS #HALLOWEENDECORATIONS ♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song – PeriTune
12. Whispering tombstone
If you don’t want to deal with setting up animatronics altogether, you can always DIY a cemetery with some creepily realistic (and weather-resistant) gravestones like this Whispering Tombstone. That said, you could always add an animated gravedigger to complete the graveyard look.
@wicked_26 Whispering tombstone from Home Depot $39.98 blow mold #Halloween #halloweendecorations #spooky #ilovehalloween #spookydecor #homedepot #blowmold #tombstone #skeleton #cemetery #whisperingtombstone ♬ Babel – Gustavo Bravetti
13. Levitating grim reaper
This levitating grim reaper is undoubtedly scary as hell. On top of the giant scythe and tattered robe, the glowing red color and the constant threat of ripping you from this mortal realm really give it that spine-tingling vibe.
@thehauntedwolf_12 NEW FOR 2024 Home Depot GIANT 12ft Levitating Grim Reaper Halloween Animatronic Prop #homedepothalloween #halloween2024 #homedepot #halloween #halloweendecor #halloweenanimatronics #halloweenprops #creepy #spooky #scary #animatronic #robot #horror #skeleton #skull #reaper #grimreaper ♬ original sound – Victor
Now that you’ve previewed the scariest of the scary at Home Depot, you’ll know just what to expect the next time you pop in the store for some screws and lumber during spooky season.
13. Animated talking rotten jack-o-lantern
Most of the spooky animatronics at Home Depot are at least $200 a pop. If you don’t want to spend a pretty penny on Halloween decorations, we think that this jack-o-lantern is sufficiently terrifying if you’re on a budget.
@thechillestchild HOME DEPOT HALLOWEEN 2024 DECOR! These jack o lanterns are next level! 🎃 @The Home Depot #homedepot #halloween #homedepothalloween #homedepothalloween2024 #halloweendecor #spookyseason #pumpkinseason #halloween2024 ♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song – PeriTune
