13 of the scariest Halloween decorations you can buy at Home Depot

Besides being a one-stop shop for your gardening and hardware needs, Home Depot is also one of Spooky Season’s most respected retailers. Wander around the seasonal section of the store in October, and you’ll discover just how terrifying Home Depot Halloween decorations actually are.

But which giant animatronics and eerie yard decorations will give you the biggest creeps? Ahead, we’ve compiled the most terrifying of Home Depot’s scary Halloween decorations.

1. Skelly

We’ve got to start with the Halloween decor item that Home Depot is notorious for every Halloween. First up, we’ve got the terrifying 12-foot Skelly figure—it comes with eight different eye settings and poseable arms.

2. Skelly’s dog

Of course, you’ve gotta match Skelly with Skelly’s 7-foot skeleton dog.

3. Animated LED Fear Valley Wolf

@beilbrothers/TikTok

Arguably scarier than Skelly’s dog is this 5.5-foot Fear Valley Wolf that straight-up snarls and flaunts grisly exposed bones and tissue. This one’s for the Pet Sematary fans (but probably not for the poor reactive neighborhood dogs trick-or-treating with the family this year).

4. Giant-sized inferno deadwood skeleton

Even creepier than a giant skeleton is a giant skeleton on fire. If you’re looking for a skeleton with a bit more razzle-dazzle than Skelly, there’s also this spooky inferno deadwood skeleton with faux fire effects.

5. Inferno pumpkin skeleton

You also can’t go wrong with a pumpkin inferno skeleton for some pumpkin-headed terror.

6. Animated LED Frankenstein’s monster

The neighborhood children will surely get a good classic scare out of Frankenstein’s monster, which features an extra creepy set of blinking eyes.

7. Animated Boogeyman

Keep one eye open at night when Home Depot’s Boogeyman is afoot. The gray skin, grody nails, and freaky teeth will haunt your dreams for nights to come.

8. Animated LED plague doctor

Besides resurfacing bad memories of those early pandemic days, this animatronic plague doctor screams things like “BRING ME THE LEECHES.” And with a crow beak mask, spider staff, and menacing LED eyes? Yeah, we’d stay away from it.

9. Animated LED Trickster Trio Stack

Triple the terror with this creepy set of stackable clowns—children with yellow jackets and red balloons beware.

10. Animated Lethal Lily Witch

Sure, the light-up frog and broom add to the spooky season vibe, but what makes this animated Lethal Lily Witch especially unsettling is her grating voice.

12. Whispering tombstone

If you don’t want to deal with setting up animatronics altogether, you can always DIY a cemetery with some creepily realistic (and weather-resistant) gravestones like this Whispering Tombstone. That said, you could always add an animated gravedigger to complete the graveyard look.

13. Levitating grim reaper

This levitating grim reaper is undoubtedly scary as hell. On top of the giant scythe and tattered robe, the glowing red color and the constant threat of ripping you from this mortal realm really give it that spine-tingling vibe.

Now that you’ve previewed the scariest of the scary at Home Depot, you’ll know just what to expect the next time you pop in the store for some screws and lumber during spooky season.

13. Animated talking rotten jack-o-lantern

Most of the spooky animatronics at Home Depot are at least $200 a pop. If you don’t want to spend a pretty penny on Halloween decorations, we think that this jack-o-lantern is sufficiently terrifying if you’re on a budget.

