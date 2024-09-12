‘I would refuse to hang that up’: Spirit Halloween worker puts out new merchandise. He can’t believe this costume

Now that summer has come and gone, everyone’s preparing for spooky season. But have certain Halloween costumes gone too far? Spirit Halloween employee Lee (@leebruh2) certainly thinks so, as he showed viewers a new, very recognizable costume. In the viral clip, he shared a box of what appeared to be Spirit Halloween stock.

“So I work at Spirit Halloween, and I’ve just been, you know, merchandising and all that, getting through all the stuff,” Lee said. “Look at what I f*cking see.”

He then zoomed in on a Skibidi Toilet costume, which, for the uninitiated, involves a giant head poking out of a toilet. “You’ve gotta be f*cking kidding me,” he concluded.

“Don’t do it — don’t put it out,” one commenter begged. “We were doomed from the start,” another added. A third admitted, “I would refuse to hang that up.”

What is Skibidi Toilet?

Skibidi Toilet is a YouTube comedy series by YouTuber Alexey Gerasimo, who is better known as “DaFuq!?Boom” on the site. The series, which is produced by Source Filmmaker, centers around a war between the Skibidi Toilets (a race of toilets with human heads) and Cameramen (a race of humanoids with tech devices for heads).

The videos, which amassed millions of views, are known for their outlandish plot lines and unusual special effects. They are especially popular among Gen Alpha. By November 2023, YouTube videos with the words “Skibidi Toilet” amassed 65 billion views.

Viewers voted it YouTube’s most iconic meme of 2023, and Michael Bay is said to be developing TV and movie editions of the surrealist mini-series.

Is there really a Skibidi Toilet Halloween costume?

Lee isn’t the only one who noticed this Halloween costume. Others have posted about it on sites like X too, and on the Spirit Halloween website, you can see the costume for yourself. There are multiple Skibidi Toilet costumes on the site.

There are two inflatable Toilets, with one featuring sound effects, and there’s a Cameraman costume, too.

The official description of the original costume is as follows: “Show off your Skibidi Toilet rizz with this officially licensed Inflatable Skibidi Toilet Costume. Featuring an inflatable costume and battery operated fan, have yourself some dumb fun this Halloween and prepare to join the Skibidi Toilet war dressed in this hilarious costume.”

