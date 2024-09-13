‘JUST CHANGED MY WHOLE ENTIRE LIFE’: Flight attendant shares the first thing she does when she gets to hotel

After checking into her hotel, a flight attendant posted a TikTok sharing the travel tip she learned, which she says helps navigate hotels more easily.

Ally Case (@allycase1) has reached over 262,000 views and 27,000 likes on her viral video. She told viewers in the caption that this hack “High key makes sense for someone who is in a million different hotel rooms per week.”

In her 13-second clip, Case starts by saying that although her trick is “so random,” another flight attendant shared it with her, and she has used it ever since.

What’s the hack?

“When she gets to her hotel room, she puts her shoes facing the direction of the elevator,” Case explains.

She turns the camera around to show viewers one shoe on the floor. As she moves the second shoe up to make a pair, she explains that the trick helps to know which way to exit your room when leaving.

Before ending her video, Case adds, “We’re in so many hotel rooms, like, how else can you remember?”

“25 year airline pilot here….new life hack unlocked!” a viewer commented.

“Dude, this is gonna change my life,” another said. “I’m in hotels like 90% of the year. I go the wrong way all the time.”

How many hours does the average flight attendant work per month?

Indeed Career Advice states that a flight attendant may spend 65–90 hours per month in the air, besides the “50 hours preparing the airplane and managing passengers’ pre- and post-flight procedures.”

“Typically, flight attendants work 12-14 days and log 65-85 flight hours each month, not including overtime,” it continues.

Indeed states that all flight attendant schedules change month-to-month, and some attendants may work more weeks than others. However, “new flight attendants typically work a reserve schedule.” A reserve schedule is also known as “on-call or standby, as needed, with little choice in where they will travel or how long the shift lasts.”

How often are flight attendants staying in hotels?

Aviation Career Hub states, “For long-haul flights, cabin crew members often stay in hotels during their layovers. These hotels are typically located near the airport and are paid for by the airline. The hotels that cabin crew members stay in can vary depending on the airline and the location.”

It also notes that crew members often check in and out of hotels at “unusual times.” Thus, “Some of the most important things airlines look for are quiet rooms undisturbed by outside noise, where their staff can catch up on much-needed rest, and room service that can provide meals for crew members at any time of day or night.”

So, it’s safe to say flight attendants spend a considerable amount of time in hotel rooms.

The Daily Dot reached out to Case via the TikTok comment and email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.