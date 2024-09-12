‘I’ve always paid like this’: Server can’t believe what customer who ordered alcohol, lobster, steak tries to pay with

A server says a woman wrote down random numbers on her receipt to pay for her pricey bill instead of handing over a physical credit card.

In a video with over 83,000 views, TikToker Girlypopzonly (@girlypopzonly) says a customer ordered an appetizer, drinks, steak, and lobster for herself, which made her think it would “be a big check.”

“When I bring the check to her, she writes a bunch of numbers on the receipt,” the TikToker says. At first, she says that she thought it was the woman’s phone number.

“She’s like, ‘No, that’s what I’m paying with,’” she continues. The TikToker explains to the customer that the restaurant doesn’t accept manual entries for credit cards, so she would need to pay with a physical card.

“She says, ‘I’ve always paid like this before,’” she says in the clip. “I look closer at the numbers, and they say ‘1234578910.’”

The TikToker calls her manager over, who reiterates to the customer that she’ll have to pay with a physical card.

“She says, ‘I’m not going to argue. God’s got this. She gets up, grabs her bag, and walks out,” the TikToker explains at the end of the clip. “Obviously, we’re not going to tackle her.”

Can you pay with a credit card number?

While you can place an order online using your credit card, many in-person retailers need a physical card, according to Quora.

Physical POS machines require a chip or swipe as an added layer of security. This is to mitigate potential fraud.

Viewers respond

In the comments, viewers asked why the police weren’t called as soon as the woman tried to pay with the random numbers.

“Why in the world was she allowed to leave? Why didn’t the manager just say ‘ok, let me go check on something’ and call the cops,” one wondered.

“And she wasn’t arrested??” another asked. The TikToker replied, “By the time the police come, those people are at their 18th restaurant scamming.”

Others suggested ways for restaurants to prevent customers from walking out on tabs.

“I almost feel like restaurants need to take after bars and sort of open a tab with a card right away,” one said.

“Restaurants need to start getting a card or deposit of some kind before food is served,” another suggested.

“I feel like all restaurants and fast food need security just for this,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via direct message and comment.

