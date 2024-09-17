Newsletter: 🫨 ‘Deep State’ ‘Staged’: New Trump assassination attempt roils internet

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: How the internet reacted following the apparent second assassination attempt on former President Trump , a look at the long-running collaborative social experiment r/place , and how John Oliver cursed out the Emmys after being played off while honoring his late dog during a speech.

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Digital Democracy” column for you.

After the apparent second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the internet reacted in a number of different ways . Even Elon Musk was part of the discourse after deleting a post. Check out all of our coverage below.

MORE COVERAGE: 👇

➤ Liberal conspiracy theorists already claiming second Trump assassination attempt staged: ‘Behind in the polls’

➤ Elon Musk deletes Biden, Harris assassination joke, swears people laughed at it IRL

➤ Trump’s would-be assassin appeared in a pro-Ukraine video—furthering ‘deep state’ theories

➤ Would-be Trump assassin’s past interviews, social posts give ‘Lee Harvey Oswald vibes’

One of the more controversial communities spawned from Reddit is a long-time, beloved collaborative social experiment , r/place.

John Oliver curses out Emmys after being played off while honoring late dog in speech

One way to cope with the grief of losing your family dog is to dedicate an Emmy award to them. At least, that’s what comedian and host John Oliver did .

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

‘You have no clue’: Ohio Secretary of State bashed for his voter fraud claims

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our Senior Reporter Tricia Crimmins explains the legislation that is captivating the internet in her “Digital Democracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

