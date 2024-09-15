25 memes and jokes for anyone who grew up playing The Sims

Playing The Sims is a right of passage for many young gamers. It’s a game that doesn’t require you to think too much—just live life for other people. It can be a person, a whole family, or a whole town. Go into as much or as little detail as you want. It’s one of the best sandboxes gaming has ever plopped us in.

The great thing about The Sims is that it has so much to offer gamers. You can really make the experience your own, and no two times you play necessarily have to look the same. It’s also a game that doesn’t take itself too seriously. From visual glitches to a community that laughs at rosebud cheat codes and the evolution of WooHooing, it’s a pretty fun community to be part of, whether you’re a die-hard fan or just stopping in.

The best memes about The Sims

We’re even getting a movie about The Sims, courtesy of Margot Robbie, to look forward to. In the meantime, here are some of the funniest memes and jokes for anyone that grew up playing the beloved gaming series.

Playing can be a slippery slope…

…or the very opposite.

For so many of us, The Sims was one of the first games that made us want our own computer.

As a result, it’s something of a comfort game we love to revisit to this day.

this is how i play the sims https://t.co/VsvDY5XaF5 — mariana (@pastapilled) May 24, 2023

Some of the best moments came from your first few times playing the game.

What preteen didn’t spend a little too much time making their Sims woohoo?

Getting the hang of new skills has a hilarious learning curve.

Parenting is definitely one of those skills.

It’s hard to help your Sim develop a sense of fashion.

Whether it’s because you’re a novice or because you’re insanely gifted, builds can get crazy.

Things can get weird when the Grim Reaper shows up.

Actually, if you think about it, there are a lot of gateways to things getting weird.

For some people, The Sims is therapy.

For others, it’s anger management.

The addition of new features in subsequent releases only proved to make things more interesting and engaging.

Simlish and Sims-related moments leak into your everyday life.

You can’t really know how well you could understand Simlish until you listen to music in it.

Really, you’ll be amazed at all the places you’ll have a Sims-related moment in life.

Is it life reflecting art, or art reflecting life, or…?

It feels like they both glitch, honestly.

It’s been amazing seeing how The Sims has brought pop culture into the fold as creators get increasingly creative.

So much about the game has evolved.

And yet, so much is still the same.

Every version has its loyalists.

It’s safe to say The Sims (or maybe just Sims 4) are here to stay.

I don't think anyone expected The Sims 4 to last for 10 years (and counting) 😭 https://t.co/g3Yoo4hCll pic.twitter.com/0NePClF9qN — Acidlure (@acidlure) September 2, 2024

