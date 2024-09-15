Pop Culture

25 memes and jokes for anyone who grew up playing The Sims

Sims gamers are some of the realest out there.

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
the sims memes

Playing The Sims is a right of passage for many young gamers. It’s a game that doesn’t require you to think too much—just live life for other people. It can be a person, a whole family, or a whole town. Go into as much or as little detail as you want. It’s one of the best sandboxes gaming has ever plopped us in.

The great thing about The Sims is that it has so much to offer gamers. You can really make the experience your own, and no two times you play necessarily have to look the same. It’s also a game that doesn’t take itself too seriously. From visual glitches to a community that laughs at rosebud cheat codes and the evolution of WooHooing, it’s a pretty fun community to be part of, whether you’re a die-hard fan or just stopping in.

The best memes about The Sims

We’re even getting a movie about The Sims, courtesy of Margot Robbie, to look forward to. In the meantime, here are some of the funniest memes and jokes for anyone that grew up playing the beloved gaming series.

Playing can be a slippery slope…

In Body Image
sailorcuba/Tumblr via Reddit

…or the very opposite.

In Body Image
u/Gooncross via Reddit

For so many of us, The Sims was one of the first games that made us want our own computer.

In Body Image
@onlyabidoang/X

As a result, it’s something of a comfort game we love to revisit to this day.

Some of the best moments came from your first few times playing the game.

In Body Image
u/VulpixQueen via Reddit

What preteen didn’t spend a little too much time making their Sims woohoo?

In Body Image
u/cascadamoon via Reddit

Getting the hang of new skills has a hilarious learning curve.

In Body Image
@TheSims_Memes/X

Parenting is definitely one of those skills.

In Body Image
@LucyInTheSky22/X

It’s hard to help your Sim develop a sense of fashion.

In Body Image
@fatjeezuz/X via @thesimsmemesandmore

Whether it’s because you’re a novice or because you’re insanely gifted, builds can get crazy.

@zefrinettv

she was an ✨artist✨ #thesims #sims1 #simsbuilding #simsbuilder #simsbuildinginspiration

♬ original sound – Zefrine – zefrine | streamer on Twitch

Things can get weird when the Grim Reaper shows up.

In Body Image
darecrowavis/Tumblr via X

Actually, if you think about it, there are a lot of gateways to things getting weird.

In Body Image
@thesimsresourcedotcom/Instagram

For some people, The Sims is therapy.

In Body Image
honted/Tumblr via Instagram

For others, it’s anger management.

In Body Image
@fallwinter2006/X

The addition of new features in subsequent releases only proved to make things more interesting and engaging.

In Body Image
@POPPKELL/X

In Body Image
u/pea_leaf via Reddit

You can’t really know how well you could understand Simlish until you listen to music in it.

@samaraphonic Replying to @yusraakhan_ thank you all for 200k 🥺🥺 #thesims #simlish #simlishsongs #simlishcovers ♬ original sound – Samara Bradley
In Body Image
@TheSims_Memes/X

Is it life reflecting art, or art reflecting life, or…?

In Body Image
r/thesims via Instagram

It feels like they both glitch, honestly.

In Body Image
Maxis Games/EA via Instagram

It’s been amazing seeing how The Sims has brought pop culture into the fold as creators get increasingly creative.

In Body Image
r/thesims via Reddit

So much about the game has evolved.

In Body Image
u/anxiousgoth via Reddit

And yet, so much is still the same.

In Body Image
stassijsims4/Instagram

Every version has its loyalists.

In Body Image
u/LordFeelihipo via Reddit

It’s safe to say The Sims (or maybe just Sims 4) are here to stay.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here.

TAGS

Gaming Memes The Sims Video Games
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot