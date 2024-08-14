‘I legit back into most spots EXCEPT Costco’: Man calls out customers who back into parking spots at Costco

A man was inspired to issue an expletive-filled missive upon observing that drivers at Costco backed into their parking spots rather than driving directly into the spot.

The mini-rant, in a video taking a mere 18 seconds from start to finish, comes from creator Shhhhhh_clickbait (@shhhhhh_clickbait). His TikTok bio promises that he’s “spitting truth and comedy and random thoughts.” This video, put up on Tuesday, has more than 90,000 views.

It shows him walking through what’s presumably a Costco parking lot. He stops to show two cars behind him that appear to have backed into their spots.

“Why the [expletive] you back into your space at Costco?” he asks rhetorically to begin the video. “The [expletive] you backin’ in for?”

He then raises a practical point. He says, “How you get your giant toilet paper in your [expletive] car when your [expletive] trunk is on the [expletive] line against someone else’s [expletive] hood?”

To close the short video, he declares such drivers “Costco idiots.”

@shhhhhh_clickbait These more ons on Long Island back into every spot even when they have to get to the trunk to put crap in it it's so freaking stupid ♬ original sound – Shhhhhh_clickbait

To back in or to not back in

In a January 2023 piece in the Federalist, titled, “For The Love Of All That Is Holy, Stop Backing Into Parking Spaces,” Mark Hemingway makes the case against the maneuver that is often convenient for the driver at the expense of those behind the driver.

“A great many drivers seem to be under the impression that, because being able to pull out of parking space when you’re already facing forward is a little quicker than backing straight out of a space, this somehow makes up for any extra time it took to back into the space,” he writes. “Please go to your local busy parking lot with a stopwatch. I assure you, it does not.”

He then argues, “Turning while backing into a space is a perilous process, exacerbated by the relative narrowness of the channels between rows in a given parking lot.”

He contrasts that with just driving into a space head-on, noting, “Now contrast this with the traditional way of pulling into a parking space. Due to the fact that about 99 percent of the turns we make are when we are driving forward, our spatial awareness looking ahead is of course far superior.”

Viewers debate

Commenters brought their thoughts to the table.

“Well aren’t you just a ray of sunshine,” one assessed.

Another, dealing with the topic at hand, observed, “I don’t back in, but I pulled through so it looks like I backed in. It’s safer not backing out in parking lots.”

Someone else offered, “I back into almost every parking place I go except when I go to Costco or the grocery store. Backing in at Costco makes it harder to unload the cart.”

But another agreed with the creator, saying, “Thank you! I have had to wait in a parking lot for like two minutes while some dude had to back into a space. Took him five times as long as it would’ve taken to back out.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to Costco via online media form.

