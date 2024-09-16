Obama’s summer reading list accused of communicating secret activation code to Trump shooter

The QAnon movement is tying former President Barack Obama’s summer reading list to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

In a post to X on Monday, a prominent conspiracy theorist with nearly 110,000 followers pointed to book titles highlighted by Obama in August as evidence of government involvement in the attempted shooting on Sunday.

“Get it now!!!!!” the user Fletch17 wrote. “They are pushing for this! MK Ultra.”

Get it now!!!!!

They are pushing for this!

MK Ultra pic.twitter.com/FGm3WDG10A — Fletch17 (@17ThankQ) September 16, 2024

Trump was rushed off his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida over the weekend after a Secret Service agent opened fire on an individual aiming a rifle from the bushes. The alleged gunman, who reportedly got within 400 to 500 yards of Trump, was soon arrested and identified as 58-year-old Ryan Routh.

Fletch17 claims that not only was Routh a victim of government mind control, but that he was “activated” to carry out the assassination after Obama recommended the following books: Help Wanted, The God of The Woods, Headshot, and Martyr!

The conspiracy theory posits that the book titles outline Routh’s mission to help the Deep State by shooting Trump from the bushes and becoming a martyr.

Obama’s book recommendations dropped over a month ago, but the absurd and illogical connection found purchase among other followers of QAnon, who also began to spread the claim on social media.

Interesting to note that some of the titles on Barack Obama's summer, 2024 reading list are;

'Headshot'

'Martyr!'

'Help Wanted' — DeAnna-Barry Stanton! (@AuslanderRaus1) September 16, 2024

Some even characterized Obama’s list as a “call to action.”

“Obama’s reading list, call to action for Routh???” another questioned.

Obama's reading list, call to action for Routh??? pic.twitter.com/lXvaINF4lp — lostinspace (@lostins68085030) September 16, 2024

Other conspiracy theorists referred to Obama as “demonic” while accusing him of engaging in “covert communications” through his book list.

“They look like covert communications from a treasonous bastard,” another Trump fan said. “Great books my ass!!”

They look like covert communications from a treasonous bastard.

Great books my ass!! https://t.co/BvNTIlGWnM — MR ULTRA. STATUS: PRAYERS NEEDED 4 USA 🙏 (@MrUltraMarin) September 16, 2024

Obama has released both book and music recommendations nearly every year since 2009, all without activating any sleeper agents.

While the reading list claim may be bizarre, it is just one of a growing number of conspiracy theories to arise in the last 24 hours.

Left-wing conspiracy theorists, much like after the first assassination attempt against Trump, are claiming that the former president himself staged the incident on Sunday.

And conservatives believe Routh is an agent of Ukraine, attempting to prevent Trump from ending the war with Russia.

