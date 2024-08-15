‘It will catch fire’: Expert warns against the 1 thing you should never put in the trash

Many products use lithium-ion batteries, such as cellphones, laptops, power tools, and vapes A recycling employee urged viewers not to discard anything with lithium-ion batteries, especially vapes. It can be dangerous.

TikTok user Liz Kuhn (@lizkuhn_) dedicates her account to climate change and human rights. This time, it’s about recycling. “I work in recycling. And I probably have the biggest PSA that I could possibly be giving you,” she tells her 36,000 followers. Then, she enunciates her warning for emphasis.

“Stop putting your vapes in the trash. Never put your vapes in the recycling,” she states. Why? “Your vape is a lithium-ion battery. It will catch fire and will put a lot of people in danger,” the content creator explains.

Where should you throw away vapes?

Furthermore, Kuhn urges people to throw away their vape at a recycling center that accepts lithium-ion batteries. “Please, if you want to throw away your vape for whatever reason. It was a temporary one or whatever it is, just quickly Google your local recycling facility that can accept lithium-ion batteries,” she says. “I can assure you there’s a drop-off somewhere near you.”

“Save up all your batteries, put them in a little baggie, and once that baggie is full, bring them to the facility. you will literally save lives. Thank you,” she concludes.

Kuhn reiterates this in the caption, “You are [actually] putting so [many] lives in danger by putting these in the trash/recycling.”

Viewers weigh in

The video racked up over 613,000 views. In the comments, users weighed in on where they dispose of vapes.

“OK, thank you queen. I had no idea I already keep them forever because I’m scared to throw them away,” one viewer said.

“I’ve been saying for years that smoke shops should have some sort of battery return boxes like Home Depot has, for example. It should be a standard,” a second stated.

“Simple access to legitimate recycling facilities is almost non existent for a lot of people, we definitely need to see that change,” a third commented.

“I’ve always felt weird about throwing them away, because i don’t want them in landfills but this is 1,000% more important, thank you good PSA,” a fourth wrote.

Is it dangerous to toss out lithium-ion batteries?

Yes, it is. Discarding these batteries can create fires and is considered a hazard. Lithium-ion batteries are responsible for 268 fires in New York alone. What makes the resulting fires so lethal is they can still retain 80% of their heat capacity after they die, according to Recycle Coach.

“So things like phone batteries and even small vape pen batteries, are potentially ready to combust,” the article states. “Not only do batteries carry an immediate risk of fire if disposed improperly, they also hold many long term risks because they carry many toxic substances that when crushed will leak into the ground and contaminate our water.”

Places that accept lithium-ion batteries

The most notable place would be Call2Recycle sites at The Home Depot. In addition, you can drop them off at some local office supply stores and certain Lowe’s locations.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kuhn via TikTok comment and direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.