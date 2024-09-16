Newsletter:🍴💵 15 times servers got revenge for a bad tip

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Today’s top stories are about: a roundup of the best server revenge tales , a QAnon conspiracy about Kamala Harris’ secret earpiece , a TikToker who issued a warning about getting scammed at Target , and a rumored collab between Wendy’s and SpongeBob SquarePants .

After that, Mikael’s got a new security tool to share with you in his ‘Your Password Sucks‘ column.

15 stories of servers who got revenge after a crappy tip

Be sure to double-check your math .



Harris, like Biden, and Clinton before her, is being accused by conservatives of having a hidden earpiece .

Is Target a new hotspot for scammers?

Who knew a cartoon-inspired hamburger could be so controversial?

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🍴 Ever wonder how much work goes into washing dishes at a restaurant? One Waffle House server has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how she does it .

⛽ In a viral video, a gas station customer says a couple pulled up directly behind her at the pump and tried to steal her gas after she paid for it inside. This is surprisingly common.



🤑 An Uber Eats driver claims a customer purposely set out to sabotage her so their tip would be refunded.



🥗 Here’s why cucumber salads currently have TikTok in a chokehold .



🔧 A woman revealed the results of her washer after her apartment maintenance “fixed” her washer for the third time .



🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: How this obscure, blockchain-based site built a playground for QAnon to run rampant on .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

WILL YOU USE SEMIPHEMERAL TO DELETE YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA DATA WHEN YOU GET THE CHANCE?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

We’ve got exclusive video of Trump gushing over Ivanka Trump during his appearance at the Mom’s For Liberty summit.