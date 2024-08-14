‘This is why I use plastic everywhere I go’: Waffle House server shows how the silverware gets disinfected

Ever wonder how much work goes into washing dishes at a restaurant? One Waffle House server has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how she does it.

In a video, TikTok user Hannah (@crazyy.hannah) walks viewers through the silverware-cleaning process at her Waffle House restaurant. The video was posted on Aug. 5 and now has over 631,200 views.

The clip begins with Hannah smiling while holding a bucket full of dirty silverware before diving into her routine.

She starts by filling the bucket with a mixture of bleach and dishwasher detergent, along with room-temperature water. Hannah emphasizes in her video description that hot water is not used. She says it “kills bleach,” which can, according to her, promote bacterial growth.

After soaking the silverware for an unspecified period of time, Hannah scrubs the utensils with a brush. She then rinses them with high-pressure water.

Her final steps involve running the silverware through what appears to be a dish sanitizer. She then dons gloves and individually drys each piece of silverware with paper towels.

In her video description, Hannah writes, “How we clean yalls silverware at waffle house. PSA them hot cups of water yall soak them in [are] not hot enough to sterilize and actually create more bacteria.”

Mixed reactions

The video has received mixed reactions from viewers. Some praised the thorough cleaning process. One commenter stated, “This is literally the best I’ve ever seen forks get washed bc most folks don’t care!”

However, others argued this is far from the norm for the Georgia-based restaurant chain. Among them was one former Waffle House employee. They claimed, “I worked at [Waffle House] for a year and we just tossed them in the dish pit, sprayed them and then ran them through.”

Another former Waffle House waitress advised, “Ask for plastic. Those sinks and containers are 8/10 filled with food and cold water. Most servers don’t even scrub the silverware just push it through.”

“Oh that’s cool, I’ll still take the plastic please,” one more commenter remarked.

In a video previously covered by the Daily Dot, a Waffle House worker revealed how much money she makes from tips while working at the restaurant chain. In another viral video, a Waffle House employee claimed she was asked to work 17-hour shifts.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hannah via TikTok comment and to Waffle House via press email.

