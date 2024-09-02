Server holding tray with thumbs down on other hand

15 stories of servers who got revenge after a crappy tip

Double check your math.

Angela Andaloro

Pop Culture

Anyone who has ever worked as a food server in any capacity can tell you it’s often thankless work. It’s long hours on your feet, and not everyone sees the value of the service you provide them.

Having a job that’s reliant on tips in any capacity is tough. Having to worry about a crappy tip is a major downside to the profession. Getting through a day with one bad tip after another is enough to really upset a person.

Thankfully, servers are quick on their feet in more ways than one. There are instances where they are truly disrespected by a bad tip (or lack of tip altogether). In those moments, they’re within their rights to seek revenge.

If you don’t want to be called out for leaving a bad tip, don’t do it! Here are 15 times when leaving a crappy tip really backfired.

1. Tipping $0.78 on a $125 bill should be a crime, honestly.

@kenn_ahh/X

2. “Forget” to tip one time and that included gratuity will come back to bite you.

@thatsonofa/TikTok

3. This server threw her tip back at the customer.

@ikeraboutyou/X

4. There are so many ways to tip that you shouldn’t have to be reminded.

@kathleenmakay/X

5. You might end up getting the most annoying change of your life.

u/thlyn via Reddit

6. Or get the wrong directions to your next destination.

@messymargaretqueen Server Revenge after getting zero tip. #fyp #server #comedy #serverlife #viral #funny #tip ♬ original sound – messymargaretqueen

7. You definitely shouldn’t have the nerve to leave a bad tip when you’re a return customer.

@kayleightrietsch this is a joke im really good at my job #servertok #CapCut #xybca #fyp ♬ B.A.S. (feat. Kyle Richh) – Megan Thee Stallion

8. Because if you come back after a bad tip, you’re going to have a bad time.

9. Don’t bother with pleasantries if you aren’t going to tip well.

@laurena_x0/X

10. Stealing from the jar is a rule you’ll regret breaking.

u/SonOfCoul27 via Reddit

11. Bad tips (and reviews) beget bad reviews in this business.

@deanredmonds She wrote such a bad review #customerservice #serverlife #restaurantlife #restaurant #storytime #karen #karens #restaurantreview ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

12. Your drinks for the night will suffer if you forget your bartender, too.

@sswagod then I take the rest of the pour and take a shot of it myself #fyp #bartok #bartendertok #bartenderproblems #bartendersoftiktok #serviceindustry #bartendermemes #bartender ♬ lowER – Destinyrenee

13. If you’re a poor tipper, your dating life could suffer for it.

@treykturnitup/X

14. If someone watches you be rude to a server, expect karma to introduce you to them.

u/hupcapstudios via Reddit

15. Sooner or later, you’ll learn that you get what you pay for.

@han_taylor98/X

