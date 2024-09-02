15 stories of servers who got revenge after a crappy tip

Anyone who has ever worked as a food server in any capacity can tell you it’s often thankless work. It’s long hours on your feet, and not everyone sees the value of the service you provide them.

Having a job that’s reliant on tips in any capacity is tough. Having to worry about a crappy tip is a major downside to the profession. Getting through a day with one bad tip after another is enough to really upset a person.

revenge is a dish best served cold. on a hoagie. with mayo mustard pickles and provolone. wait no that’s my lunch order — minkitypinkity ❤️ (@minkpinkustink) March 17, 2019

Thankfully, servers are quick on their feet in more ways than one. There are instances where they are truly disrespected by a bad tip (or lack of tip altogether). In those moments, they’re within their rights to seek revenge.

If you don’t want to be called out for leaving a bad tip, don’t do it! Here are 15 times when leaving a crappy tip really backfired.

1. Tipping $0.78 on a $125 bill should be a crime, honestly.

2. “Forget” to tip one time and that included gratuity will come back to bite you.

3. This server threw her tip back at the customer.

4. There are so many ways to tip that you shouldn’t have to be reminded.

5. You might end up getting the most annoying change of your life.

6. Or get the wrong directions to your next destination.

7. You definitely shouldn’t have the nerve to leave a bad tip when you’re a return customer.

8. Because if you come back after a bad tip, you’re going to have a bad time.

Lol I remember this one time I served this girl & she slipped me a very OBVIOUS fake ID. I didn’t care, so I laughed & let her drink. This bitch tipped me $3 on a $52 check. Next time she came in, I had her 86’d from our restaurant. Lol. Don’t tip shitty please. WE REMEMBER YOU🥰 pic.twitter.com/Eo8JCMrIy4 — Rach🖤 (@__rachooooo) April 24, 2019

9. Don’t bother with pleasantries if you aren’t going to tip well.

10. Stealing from the jar is a rule you’ll regret breaking.

11. Bad tips (and reviews) beget bad reviews in this business.

12. Your drinks for the night will suffer if you forget your bartender, too.

13. If you’re a poor tipper, your dating life could suffer for it.

14. If someone watches you be rude to a server, expect karma to introduce you to them.

15. Sooner or later, you’ll learn that you get what you pay for.

