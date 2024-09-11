‘This is rehearsed’: Target shopper warns of common $800 scam—and red flags to watch out for

These days, it seems like you can fall victim to a scam just about anywhere. Sadly, Target may now be added to that list, according to one TikToker. In a viral clip that has been viewed over 41,000 times, Adryan Moorefield (@adryanmoorefield) shared how he fell victim to a Target scam and almost lost hundreds of dollars.

“I got scammed!!!” text overlaid on the clip read. “At Target.”

What happened?

Allegedly, while shopping at Target, a woman approached him asking for help. According to the TikToker, she said she didn’t need money but needed help purchasing baby food for her granddaughter.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh! Yes, of course,” the man said he responded.

The TikToker said he then walked with the woman to the baby food aisle, where she picked up baby formula and a cereal-like product and thanked him.

Moorefield said after that, another woman approached them. The first woman said it was her daughter—the mother of the infant they were shopping for. The TikToker said the second woman claimed she “forgot” something and grabbed additional items for him to purchase.

Then, Moorefield said they ushered him to the register to ring up all of their things.

According to Moorefield, as the Target worker scanned all of the items, the women made conversation and thanked him profusely. He felt like they were trying to distract him.

However, nothing could’ve prepared him for the total cost of the items.

“Tell me why, when they are done scanning, the price is $800,” he said.

That’s when he backed out of helping the women. He decided to just stand there and not pay for the items.

“Ma’am, you must take me for a fool,” he said. “You must.”

Then, he said he faked a phone call and left.

Moorefield said that while sitting in his car in the store’s parking lot, he spotted the first woman gathered with another group of women, but her “daughter” was nowhere among them.

TikToker issues scam warning

The whole ordeal made Moorefield use social media to warn others about red flags they should look out for.

He told viewers to be wary of anyone who approaches them while shopping with a “sob story” asking for help buying baby food.

While he says people should still consider being “nice” and helping others out, he believes it’s important to stay smart and vigilant. He warned that if someone else came up claiming to have forgotten items, it was likely a scam.

Scams are scarily common

In the United States alone, consumers have reported being scammed out of $10 billion dollars in 2023.

Many scammers use emails, texts, phone calls, and other technologies to dupe unsuspecting victims, but scams can happen anywhere.

Several companies, organizations, and even the government have issued warnings about scams and tips to avoid them.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, many shared tips for how they avoid scammers while shopping.

“When I go shopping, before I even get out the car my airpods in & my RBF is activated,” one viewer wrote.

“Thankfully I don’t talk to anyone when I’m outside of my home,” user Charity E commented.

Another TikToker said her mother experienced a similar encounter at Target.

“This happened to my mom at the same Target…” user Davondra Jones wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Adryan Moorefield and Target via email.

