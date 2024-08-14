‘Not very demure’: Tenant gets management of $2,100 apartment to ‘fix’ her washer for the third time. She can’t believe what happens next

A woman revealed the results of her washer after her apartment maintenance “fixed” her washer for the third time.

TikTok user Bridgette (@bridgetteteang) films her washer toward the end of the wash cycle. “Imagine paying $2,100 a month to live in an apartment where maintenance has to come out 3 times to ‘fix’ the washer, and still does this,” she writes in the text overlay.

Then, her washer thuds and spins, nearly jumping out of the room, the edge hitting the wall. Afterward, the content creator zooms in on the hole the washer left.

Bridgette expresses her annoyance in the caption, “Send help. Yes, I stop the washer to help ‘rebalance’ the load before it spins and it still does this.”

Viewers react to the situation

The video amassed 5.2 million views. In the comments section, viewers made jokes about how the washer was behaving.

“Not very demure,” one viewer joked.

“Why is it trying to attack you?” a second quipped.

“Definitely told you to get that camera out his face,” a third jested.

However, Bridgette isn’t the only one to have a volatile washer machine. Some users offered advice from experience.

“Hi babe I had this exact same problem. The shipping bolts are probably still attached!!! Call maintenance and ask them to check if the shipping,” one user suggested.

“Had this happen in an Airbnb I was staying in one time. I was on the toilet when it started banging around, never [expletive] so fast in my life,” another recalled.

In a follow-up video, Bridgette gives an update on the situation. “They just came to talk to me at my front door and we are getting a new washer, god bless. It should be here early next week or hopefully this week,” she shares.

Next, she addresses some of the suggestions viewers made. “They came and replaced the springs, like, twice and they were all bent and [expletive] up. And it’s still a wreck,” she reveals. “If I put two towels in there or, like, five shirts, it’s still just ridiculous.” Furthermore, Bridgette addresses the hole the washer left. “No, we’re not getting charged for the hole in the wall. They will fix that.”

What causes washer machines to jump violently?

If the problem with Bridgette’s washer is not the shipping bolts, suspension rods, unbalanced loads, or overload, it could be because of the shock absorbers. Shock absorbers help stabilize a washer machine during the spin cycle.

“If your washer is old and you hear a loud banging or clanging during the spin cycle, it’s possible the shock absorbers or drum bearings have worn out, causing the basket or drum to get off-balance,” per Maytag. Other reasons include an imbalanced motor and a broken belt.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bridgette via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

