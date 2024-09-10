Newsletter: 🚗 No, Kamala Harris didn’t paralyze a child

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: How Trump’s online army is pushing a fake story about Kamala Harris paralyzing a child , an explainer of what “ GIFTok ” is, a customer sparking discussion about the size of Starbucks cups , and a woman going viral for claiming that a school misplaced her child .

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

As many began to dig, it quickly became apparent that the allegation was part of an elaborate attempt to stir up chaos amid the election season.

GIFTok is a new trend wherein TikTokers post videos of the same clip on repeat that they claim to be GIFs , often with the clip being slowed down in subsequent versions as a humorous nudge.

A man recently went viral on TikTok with a skit concerning the new tall Starbucks cups , and whether or not they are a “rip-off.”

A mother says she found out her Kindergarten-aged son’s school marked him absent when she arrived to pick him up after school. The problem: She had dropped him off at the school herself that morning and watched him walk into the building.

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

‘This is Handmaids Tale’: DeSantis accused of voter intimidation over abortion ballot measure

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥨 This is not a joke: Auntie Anne’s is launching a new perfume that smells like their pretzels.



💵 In a viral video, a CVS customer says that her young cashier didn’t know to count back change. Here’s why commenters are on the cashier’s side .



🛍️ Are low DoorDash orders a sign of a looming recession? A DoorDash driver seems to think so . She’s ringing the alarm after noticing a sharp decline in food delivery orders.



✈️ A group of American Airlines passengers alleged the airline dropped them off in the Bahamas on a domestic flight. As many did not have their passports, this left them no way to exit the terminal for around seven hours .



🥤 A TikToker said that she paid $3.03 for a large Diet Coke at McDonald’s, sparking discourse about where to score an affordable soda as prices continue to soar.



💻 From the Daily Dot archive: Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on ?

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU GO TO STARBUCKS OFTEN?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

We need Al Roker on TV for as long as possible.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/3_aPiV4gGT4

🎶 Now Playing: “High On You” by Buzzy Lee 🎶