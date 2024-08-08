‘We can’t leave the terminal. …We’re illegally here’: Passenger says American Airlines left them stranded outside of the country without their passports

A group of American Airlines passengers alleged the airline dropped them off in the Bahamas on a domestic flight. As many did not have their passports, this left them no way to exit the terminal for around seven hours.

American Airlines has received significant online criticism in the past. One internet user claimed that the airline left her 15-year-old brother stranded at the airport alone for almost 24 hours, providing him with only a single $12 snack voucher over the course of the wait. Another described a nightmare experience in which their flight was repeatedly delayed. They said they were offered no information about the reasons for, and the possible resolution time of, this delay.

A recent video from TikTok user Kate (@italiankate) documents how a recent flight from Puerto Rico to Miami left numerous passengers stranded in the Bahamas. It’s received over 3.5 million views.

Puerto Rico to Miami, unexpectedly in the Bahamas

According to Dimas (@griptape_), the person in the video, the group was on American Airlines flight 2421, which was going from Puerto Rico to Miami. He says weather caused the plane to make a sudden landing.

“We flew ’round in a circle for about half an hour because of weather. Then the pilot decided, ‘Hey we need to land in the Bahamas,’” Dima recounts.

The problem for many passengers is that a flight from Puerto Rico to Miami is domestic, meaning that travelers do not require a passport to fly between the two destinations.

The Bahamas is a separate country that does require those who visit to have a passport. Dima says most people did not bring a passport with them for the domestic flight. That means, the nearly 100 passengers found themselves stuck in the airport terminal until American Airlines could sort out the issue.

“We’re sitting on the tarmac for two hours; we got off the plane. Turns out, the pilot can’t do overtime or something, so we had to get off the plane,” Dimas explains.

He continues by noting that this action has left them stuck in the terminal.

“We can’t leave the terminal ‘cause we’re not allowed to be here,” he says.

He continues, “We are illegally here. And not only can’t we leave the airport, we can’t leave the terminal. We can’t do anything.”

Not helping matters, Dimas says, is American Airlines’ lack of information and assistance provided to the passengers. Dimas also claims the airline could not give passengers adequate food and would not let passengers back on the plane to retrieve needed medication.

“We’re on hour seven of being here—no food, no water,” Dimas states. “It’s cold. There’s no blankets. We have one bathroom for 100 people, dogs, children—no information!”

According to the Daily Mail, the flight eventually arrived in Miami on Sunday, a full 14 hours after the passengers arrived at the airport.

In the comments section, users shared numerous complaints about the airline.

“You can file a complaint with the FAA. American isn’t going to give you your money back, but the FAA might make them,” said a commenter. “They also might make them come get you guys.”

“ABOVE a refund. I don’t think a refund would suffice. I’m smelling a class action lawsuit,” stated another.

“I flew American Airlines 2 was ago to Mexico. To and from it was a total of 56hours of travel due to delays and missed connections due to delays. NEVER AGAIN,” recounted a third. “24hrs late to the resort. 12hrs late [home].”

The Daily Dot reached out to American Airlines via email, Kate via TikTok comment, and Dimas via Instagram direct message.

