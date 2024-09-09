‘I KNEW IT WAS DIFFERENT’: Is Starbucks scamming customers with its new tall cups?

A man recently went viral on TikTok with a skit concerning the new tall Starbucks cups, and whether or not they are a “rip-off.”

TikTok creator and barista Antwan (@antwandabarista) depicts a frustrated interaction between a customer who claims the new tall Starbucks cups are a “scam” and an annoyed barista.

The video opens with Antwan in his barista persona, dancing and singing along to “Bulletproof” by La Roux. That’s when a frustrated customer (also played by Antwan, wearing a blonde wig) approaches.

Are Starbucks’ new tall cups a ‘scam’?

The customer asks, “I ordered a tall but it seems like your cups have gotten smaller and wider. I don’t know know why.”

The barista then explains that the change was made so the same lid can fit all three cup sizes: Venti, grande, and tall.

“But why does it seem like I’m paying more for a smaller cup?” asks the customer. “Makes no sense.”

“No, no, no, ma ma’am,” the barista responds. “It’s the same amount. It’s smaller but wider, you know.”

Annoyed, the pretend customer claims this is just another ploy by Starbucks to “make more money.” Meanwhile, the barista attempts to explain again.

The clip, which has garnered over 1.1 million views at the time of writing, is part of Antwan’s series called “Barista Relatables.” In the series, he acts out scenarios that baristas can relate to.

The Daily Dot also reported on Antwan’s skits about frustrated baristas dealing with new Starbucks deals and mocking customers who misunderstand them.

Is Starbucks scamming customers with its new tall cup?

While the brand isn’t exactly free from controversy, this time Starbucks appears to be in the clear.

As reported by USA Today in April of this year, Starbucks updated all sizes of its disposable cold cups, not just the tall version.

This change is reportedly part of the company’s efforts to be more environmentally friendly. The new cold cups reportedly contain 10%-20% less plastic.

Additionally, by widening the rim of the tall cup, the same lid can now be used for all three sizes. As Antwan mentioned in his skit, the volume remained the same.

‘They make it shorter and it’s still called tall’

In the comments, some users are entertained by the skit, while others say they still haven’t come across the new cold cup.

“Just tell them ‘It’s like you, compressed,’” joked one user.

“Same ounces, different dimensions,” explained another.

“WAIT WHAT?” questioned a third. “I work at Starbucks and I haven’t heard anything about new tall cups!!??” Another commenter replied, “So far only corporate stores have the new tall cups, franchises (e.g. target) don’t have them.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Antwan (@antwandabarista) via TikTok and Instagram direct messages. We also reached out to Starbucks via email.

