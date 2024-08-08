‘Your move Cinnabon’: Auntie Anne’s announces a pretzel fragrance and fans ‘knead’ it immediately

It’s not a joke: Auntie Anne’s is launching a new perfume that smells like their pretzels.

Have you ever smelled yourself and been like, “hmmm, I kinda smell like the mall but I don’t smell enough like the mall!”? I’ve got some news!

Auntie Anne’s announces pretzel perfume

Mall pretzel queen Auntie Anne (know your place, Wetzel) has announced its release of a fragrance inspired by its classic pretzel. The scent is said to include hints of buttery dough, salt, and a bit of sweetness.

“There are few scents more recognizable than the aroma of Auntie Anne’s,” said the Chief Brand Officer at Auntie Anne’s, Julie Younglove-Webb. “Smell is a special and powerful sense. Over the years, fans have shared their memories and experiences that began with just a whiff of our pretzels. We’ve bottled that moment and can’t wait for fans to enjoy it in a whole new way.”

They even made an unnecessarily sensual ad for the stuff:

Introducing Knead: Eau De Pretzel



Infused with notes of buttery dough, salt and a hint of sweetness, Knead transforms the aroma you love into a wearable scent. One spritz is all it takes to envelop you in the nostalgic embrace of freshly baked pretzels. Surrender to the smell. pic.twitter.com/n1dKjUhI71 — Auntie Anne’s (@AuntieAnnes) August 6, 2024

The internet reacts to Auntie Anne’s fragrance

If you’re like “this seems like the kind of thing the internet would all make the same pun about,” friend, you would be accurate in your summation!

Knead this ngl (ba dum ts) https://t.co/SOnuJYIAKE — *𝕮𝖑𝖔𝖚𝖉𝖞 𝟐 𝖕𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖘* (@CloudBoyJay) August 8, 2024

Ugh knead this so bad https://t.co/aUI9yyCzYr — fred (@qfredis) August 8, 2024

i knead it https://t.co/FSacKzk6l1 — Better Call Maul (@Nia_papaya_) August 8, 2024

I knead this in my life. https://t.co/SlgbcyV2dD — aintno (@aintn0) August 8, 2024

Puns aside, response to this announcement seems overall…oddly not awful?

Tbh auntie Anne’s is one of the best possible smells https://t.co/iRoSOmtcG4 — Garrett Wright (@GarrettWright7) August 8, 2024

all the mfs complaining Have you ever been to an auntie anne's. If they have the same scent then it's PEAAAAK. If it's a regular ass pretzel i'm launching a nuclear bomb to my friend Al's house https://t.co/PXOFJ06pgu — The Good Doctor ⚙️🦒 (@thegooddoctorfn) August 8, 2024

auntie anne’s made a fragrance and i wanna smell it NOW pic.twitter.com/heQV7ptQBG — cassidy ψ (@MeteoricVibes) August 6, 2024

I love an Auntie Anne's butter pretzel once in a while. Do I want to spritz myself with its aroma??Maybe not.For deserving superfans,the brand has bottled up its pretzel scent and it's called "Knead."What does it smell like? "Notes of buttery dough, salt and a hint of sweetness." pic.twitter.com/BcLVqZKvIW — Parija Kavilanz (@ParijaKavilanz) August 6, 2024

Obviously, Auntie Anne’s trailblazing move here has some thinking about what could be next for the mall-kiosk-to-perfume industry.

Smell like a pretzel? It's about to be a thing. @AuntieAnnes perfume. "Knead" is going for $25-$45 a bottle and has notes of buttery dough, salt and sweetness. Your move @Cinnabon … Your move. — Ben Olson (@radiobenolson) August 8, 2024

The news has led to Auntie Anne going a little buckwild in the replies on X as well, which you love to see.

Unrecorded

How to buy the fragrance

Want to purchase some Knead? Well, you’ll have some choices, as it comes in both 1-ounce and 3.4-ounce bottles (for $25 and $45, respectively).

The fragrance will be available on the Auntie Anne’s website starting August 14th, and in-person at a pop-up store in New York City at the same time.

Or you could just rub butter on yourself like a normal person.

