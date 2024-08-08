‘Your move Cinnabon’: Auntie Anne’s announces a pretzel fragrance and fans ‘knead’ it immediately

It’s not a joke: Auntie Anne’s is launching a new perfume that smells like their pretzels.
Have you ever smelled yourself and been like, “hmmm, I kinda smell like the mall but I don’t smell enough like the mall!”? I’ve got some news!
Auntie Anne’s announces pretzel perfume
Mall pretzel queen Auntie Anne (know your place, Wetzel) has announced its release of a fragrance inspired by its classic pretzel. The scent is said to include hints of buttery dough, salt, and a bit of sweetness.
“There are few scents more recognizable than the aroma of Auntie Anne’s,” said the Chief Brand Officer at Auntie Anne’s, Julie Younglove-Webb. “Smell is a special and powerful sense. Over the years, fans have shared their memories and experiences that began with just a whiff of our pretzels. We’ve bottled that moment and can’t wait for fans to enjoy it in a whole new way.”
They even made an unnecessarily sensual ad for the stuff:
The internet reacts to Auntie Anne’s fragrance
If you’re like “this seems like the kind of thing the internet would all make the same pun about,” friend, you would be accurate in your summation!
Puns aside, response to this announcement seems overall…oddly not awful?
Obviously, Auntie Anne’s trailblazing move here has some thinking about what could be next for the mall-kiosk-to-perfume industry.
The news has led to Auntie Anne going a little buckwild in the replies on X as well, which you love to see.
How to buy the fragrance
Want to purchase some Knead? Well, you’ll have some choices, as it comes in both 1-ounce and 3.4-ounce bottles (for $25 and $45, respectively).
The fragrance will be available on the Auntie Anne’s website starting August 14th, and in-person at a pop-up store in New York City at the same time.
Or you could just rub butter on yourself like a normal person.
