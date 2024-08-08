‘I switched to Sonic drinks’: Customer says McDonald’s affordable sodas are a thing of the past, switches to Chick-fil-A

A TikToker said that she paid $3.03 for a large Diet Coke at McDonald’s, sparking discourse about where to score an affordable soda as prices continue to soar.

In a video with over 331,000 views, Brooke (@brookepeterson13) says she was shocked when a McDonald’s drive-thru worker told her that the price of soda at the fast-food franchise had gone up.

“I questioned it a little bit. I asked when it happened, and he said, ‘yesterday,’” she says in the clip. “Remember when Diet Coke used to be $1.08?”

She continues that the worker said the lower prices were “just a promotion” and that the new permanent price of the sodas would remain high for the foreseeable future.

“Here, I thought things were getting better. RIP $1 sodas. I guess I’ll go to Chick-fil-A because, honestly, they have better ice,” Brooke says.

Other users lament the rising prices of food, particularly sodas from fast-food chains, in the comments section.

“I haven’t been there in so long I thought they were still $1. No more McDs for me,” one said.

“Also!! when the first price increase happened the real large cups were removed and they switched the medium cup to large,” another wrote.

They aren’t imagining things. A recent study found that fast food prices have increased by over 60% since 2014—that’s about double the rate of inflation over the same timeframe. McDonald’s prices went up the most, by about 100%.

However, one commenter noted that the price change may be regional.

“$1.59 plus tax for a large here. Just checked the app so it must be regional or that particular franchisee,” they wrote.

Which establishments offers the cheapest soda?

Others put their heads together to search for the cheapest fast-food soda available currently.

One suggested, “Circle K gas station sodas for me. A large fountain drink for $0.89.”

Based on the recommendations, this gas station appeared to be the cheapest fountain drink option.

“I switched to Sonic Drinks. Happy hour on their app makes it like 1.50 with add-ins,” another noted.

“Get the sip club from Panera. It’s like $13 monthly, and you can get 1 drink, every day, any size, and get another every hour without paying cause you pay the $13 monthly,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brooke via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via email for further comment.

