‘What are they teaching our kids in schools?’: Woman says young CVS worker didn’t know how to take payment in cash

A CVS customer says that her young cashier didn’t know to count back change. Here’s why commenters are on the cashier’s side.

Across the United States, cash payments are becoming less common. According to a piece in PaymentsDive, as of last year, “Cash was not the most preferred payment method when it came to transactions of less than $25.” And credit and debit cards are seeing more frequent use.

Additionally, young people are seeing a growing reliance on either debit or credit cards, or digital payment services like Apple Pay.

This can cause issues when someone accustomed to these forms of payments can no longer utilize them. For example, Walmart customers have repeatedly blasted the chain for not accepting Apple Pay, A Chili’s customer also claimed to have ordered a whole table’s worth of food before realizing the store does not accept Apple Pay.

Now, a woman on TikTok has sparked discussion after recounting an experience that she had at CVS, leading her to offer a tutorial on how to count back change.

A CVS cashier has trouble with cash

Popular TikToker Michelle (@michellebellexo) says she went to CVS and made a purchase intending to pay with cash. However, upon actually handing the cash to the cashier, she claims she had trouble. Her video has over 6.9 million views.

“My total was $15.06,” she says. She describes the cashier as appearing younger than 18.

“I give the guy a $20. He types it in, and the register pops upon,” she says.

“I was like, ‘Dang, I don’t really want all that change and then four ones. I’d rather just have a $5 back,’” Michelle recalls. “So I reach in my wallet and I grab $6 cents, and I’m like, ‘Here you go.’”

Michelle says the cashier’s reaction was one of panic, apparently unsure of what to do in this situation. Rather than accept Michelle’s change, the cashier simply returned the four singles and 94 cents. Michelle responded by adding her own 6 cents and asking to exchange the amount for a $5 bill.

“The look on his face,” she says in her video. “He was so confused. He had to count out the money to make sure it was $5.”

“You guys, what are they teaching our kids in schools?” Michelle asks, referring to the idea of not being able to count back cash change.

After this story, she shows viewers how, in her view, one should properly count back change.

In the comments section, some users said that Michelle may have been misinterpreting the situation, or that there could have been other factors involved that would have affected the cashier’s ability to give back change.

“They’re trained not to do that because of quick change artists. If you don’t hand it all at once it’s safer than losing your job,” noted a commenter.

“As a retail manager, yes the young kids follow the register, if you don’t hand it to them before they type it in, they will give you what the register says,” stated another.

“I’m good at math, I understand it, it’s just the pressure of being in front of the register— plus the SCREEN telling u how much to give back, that number is just locked in ur brain,” offered a third.

“I blame you for not giving the change right away,” declared a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Michelle via email.

