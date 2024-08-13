Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: How Trump fell for an “airplane reflection” conspiracy theory about Kamala Harris’ crowds, what “ bubblegum dystopia ” is, how Simone Biles turning to stare at the camera has become a instant classic meme , and an IHOP customer detailing a nightmare experience she had at the restaurant.

After that, we’ve got a “One Good Thing” mini-column for you featuring a pretty interesting hack.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Former President Donald Trump latched onto the airplane reflection conspiracy theory that claims photographs showing large crowds at rallies for Vice President Kamala Harris were generated with artificial intelligence.

You’re not alone if you sense something off about society’s rapid growth. There’s a term that captures this unsettling feeling buried beneath the promising veneer of progress: bubblegum dystopia .

🏅 MEMES

Simone Biles turning to stare at the camera turned into some solid memes

Simone Biles became a meme without even trying. In the span of two seconds flat, Biles turned and stared daggers directly into the camera. It really must be seen .

An IHOP customer who said she left the restaurant because of an ant infestation was horrified after she reportedly got sick from the food , and management ignored her.

👍 One Good Thing

We cover the “best and worst” of internet culture, but sometimes the “best” can get lost in the shuffle. We’ll focus on stories that highlight the “best” in a semi-regular section called “One Good Thing.”

A TikTok creator posted a viral video sharing a trick she learned to quickly cool down your car on a hot day.



Ginger Banks (@thegingerbanks) has reached over 4.3 million views and 741,000 likes on her video by publication. She captioned the clip, “If you live somewhere hot this tip will save you.”



In her 33-second video, Banks records herself sitting inside of her car. To start, she says that because she grew up in Arizona, she wishes she had learned the tip “years ago.”

Banks says using this trick helps your car use less energy “for the air conditioning to cool it down.”



One viewer thanked Banks in the comments section of her video. “You’ve provided knowledge that will be passed down my bloodline for generations,” the comment says.



“Knowledge is power,” she responded.



“Not all heroes wear capes,” another told Banks.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚗 Nothing could have prepared this woman for what happened when she went to pick up the car rental she booked a whole eight months in advance .

🍴 A TikToker went viral after sharing why he decided to “dine and dash” during a Hinge date , leaving his date and her friend with the bill. Many users going to the comment section to express their agreement with the TikToker’s read of the situation.

💸 This woman posted a viral video saying she received a letter t hat she owes at least $6,000 in 3 months due to a HOA rule change.

🥫 Viewers of one video are torn after a woman put a can of food in refrigerator after opening it .

🚢 If you’ve been on a cruise ship recently, you might’ve spent more than you needed to. One expert revealed five ways cruise passengers are wasting money .

🍞 Is free bread at a restaurant really free ?

🏈 From the Daily Dot archive: From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

