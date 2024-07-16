‘The least that you could do is send prepaid postage’: Woman gets letter that she owes at least $6,000 in 3 months because of HOA rule change

A woman posted a viral video saying she received a letter that she owes at least $6,000 in 3 months due to a HOA rule change. Kailani (@kailanimb) has reached over 1,300 likes on her TikTok and left a caption telling viewers, “this envelope got me heated.”

She first addresses, “Hey Mister HOA,” then continues by explaining the letter she received in the mail.

“If you’re gonna send the unit owners a letter saying that we owe $6,000-10,000 for an insurance premium increase,” which she says varies by unit and is due in less than 3 months, “the least you could do is send prepaid postage on the return envelopes.”

Before ending her video Kailani quickly adds, “you crooked azz mother.”

“$6,000 in an INCREASE?” a shocked viewer asked in the comment section, “We don’t even pay $3,000 for the year for our home owners insurance.”

One adds that instead of being upset about the postage fee, “I would be more upset about short notice and how to come up with monies.”

Another said, “I belong to an HOA. Most people pay online, you ultimately pay for the postage and most won’t be using it, seems wasteful. Our insurance jumped 66% this year.”

HOA insurance premiums on the rise

Policygenius states that “the increase in expensive natural disasters and higher-than-average labor and construction costs have caused home insurance rates to skyrocket.”

“Home insurance premiums were up an average of 21%, according to a Policygenius analysis of policy renewals from May 2022 to May 2023,” they continue. “For homeowners whose premiums went up, the average increase was $244 per year.”

Investopedia also adds that insurance fees “cover the maintenance and upkeep of common areas such as shared hallways, elevators, lobbies, and parking lots. It will also usually cover snowplowing, gardening, and damage to common areas.”

HOA horror stories go viral

In recent headlines, a woman in Florida says HOA damaged her car after towing it from her driveway. She says they towed her car because it “allegedly wasn’t parked to their satisfaction” and that she has “receipts in the form of damage to her rear bumper.”

According to the Elite Management Services site, addressing a question about whether HOAs can tow cars, “The answer is yes, HOAs are generally allowed to tow vehicles inside the neighborhood.”

HOAs are common within the Sunshine State. As the prior Daily Dot story noted, “Florida has the second-most homeowners associations in the country, totaling almost 50,000. There, monthly fees range from $100 to $500 for members. Additionally, 45 percent of Florida homes are located within HOAs, the highest percentage in the U.S.”