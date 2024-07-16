‘I’m tired of doing things wrong’: Viewers torn after woman puts can of food in refrigerator after opening it 

While aluminum foil is usually intended for cooking, it’s actually a very versatile product. A TikToker left viewers divided, however, with how she uses aluminum foil.

In a video with over 1.9 million views, @latingenx72 admits that she knows she’s been using aluminum foil wrong her whole life. In the clip, she stands before an opened can of Goya tomato sauce. She takes a piece of aluminum foil and covers the can with it so that she can store it in the fridge.

“Who said you can’t just cover the can and put it in the fridge? Mind yo business,” she captioned the video.

In the comments section, viewers were shocked and warned against leaving food in cans after opening them.

“Uhh she’s asking for botulism saving it in the can,” one said.

“My mom always told me not to keep food in cans in the fridge,” another wrote.

Others sided with the TikToker, sharing that they, too, store their food in this manner and have never had any issues.

“I’ve been doing this my whole life and I turned out just fine yall,” one user remarked.

“Wait nobody told me you couldn’t do this lol, ive done it for years,” a second commented.

“My face reading the comments on why not to do this lol I’m tired of doing things wrong,” a third joked.

What is botulism?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), botulism is a “serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves. Botulism causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death.” However, the illness is extremely rare, with fewer than 1,000 cases per year in the U.S.

According to the CDC, there are five main types of botulism, one of which is foodborne botulism. Foodborne botulism is the type that you would get if food is improperly “canned, preserved, or fermented.” “Improperly home-canned, preserved, or fermented foods can provide the right conditions for spores to grow and make botulinum toxin,” the CDC reports.

Even store-bought food is at risk of being contaminated with botulinum toxin, though that’s even more rare.

Is it safe to leave aluminum foil-wrapped cans in the fridge?

The USDA says that “unused portions of canned food may be refrigerated in the can, but to preserve optimum quality and flavor, place the unused portion in a food-grade glass or plastic container. Use within 4 days.”

However, opened cans—even if sealed with foil—aren’t always effective at keeping air out. They still run the risk of bacteria growing, which creates foodborne illnesses like botulism. So for optimal quality and safety, it’s best to not store food in their cans.

But there are some other unconventional uses of aluminum foil in the kitchen.

Freezing food

Aluminum foil seals in the air and moisture, protecting the food against freezer burn. To do this, seal the food tightly in the aluminum foil before popping it into the freezer. Food protected by aluminum foil is only good for six months if wrapped properly. Freezer-burnt foods have a dull appearance and have ice crystals on them. “Meats often take on a gray-brown color and may look tough or leathery, while fruits and vegetables are visibly dry and shriveled,” per Whirlpool.

Preserving pie crust

Have you ever baked a homemade pie and taken it out of the oven just to see the crust burnt? Aluminum foil can prevent the pie crust from over-browning. All you have to do is turn the foil into a ring. To do this, fold a square sheet of foil, cut it into a circle that’s big enough to cover the pie, crimp the sheet around the edges, and slide it into the oven. When the pie is almost done baking (roughly around 20 minutes left), safely remove the foil before putting it back into the oven.

Sharpening scissors

This might sound bizarre, but aluminum foil is excellent for sharpening scissors. Instead of tossing out your dull pair of scissors, tear off a sheet of aluminum and get to work. To do this, tear off a sheet of foil and fold it a few times. Next, use the scissors to cut the foil into 12 strips. If the scissors are still not sharp enough, continue cutting strips until the blades are. According to Popular Mechanics, this process will remove rust or grime on the blades. However, this won’t work on damaged or scissors that are too dull.

