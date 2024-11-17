‘I’ve been eating this stuff my whole life’: Viewers torn after expert reveals something shocking about Kraft mac and cheese

If you’ve purchased Kraft Mac & Cheese, a lawyer says you may be able to cash out thanks to a new class action lawsuit against the brand.

In a video with over 563,000 views, TikToker and lawyer Angela (@thelawyerangela) explains claims of common law fraud, unjust enrichment, and “all sorts of consumer law violations” in a case that a judge recently greenlighted.

According to court documents, consumers are angry because Kraft advertises its Mac & Cheese as free from artificial preservatives, dyes, and fragrances. However, the product contains citric acid, sodium phosphate, and sodium triphosphate—which can be considered additives.

“The lawsuit asks for damages, meaning for anyone who bought these to get paid. ‘Cause you likely relied on advertising, which they claim to be false when you bought the product,” Angela says.

Even though a natural version of citric acid exists, Angela notes that Kraft uses a form derived from a mold that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers a preservative.

“[The lawsuit] claims this artificial version is highly inflammatory, associated with bad health events like joint pain, swelling, and stiffness,” she says.

The lawsuit also says sodium phosphate and/or triphosphate is a preservative.

Are the preservatives in Kraft mac & cheese safe?

The FDA may agree that consumers are entitled to know what’s in their food. However, it doesn’t agree that preservatives like citric acid, sodium phosphate, and sodium triphosphate are dangerous for human consumption.

“Do these cases consult scientists to help make the verdict? False marketing, sure, but the harmful part I’m weary about. Just cause it’s artificial, a preservative, or from mold doesn’t mean it’s bad,” a viewer writes.

“Phosphates are naturally occurring salts. The source is immaterial. SALTS, molecules and such are isolated from any source, so the functional ingredients, like H2o, are perfectly acceptable in foods,” another suggests.

However, other viewers believe that Kraft was misleading—and that the ingredients could be harmful.

“For context, my son is allergic to corn. He’s fine with natural citric acid, but the citric acid from corn mold causes him to have a serious reaction. So there is a big difference in marketing for some,” one says.

“This explains why my daughter had chronic foot/ankle pain for about 6 years. I stopped making the kids Mac n cheese multiple times a month and it’s gotten 99% less frequent than before,” another claims.

“Freaking finally! People get so angry when I tell them to avoids citric acid… but it’s literally NOT the same as juice from a lemon!” a third adds.

Can you get paid from the class action lawsuit?

Many asked in the comments where they could join the lawsuit in hopes of receiving compensation for previous Kraft purchases.

“Where do I sign up!!!!!????” one urges.

“I need to sign up please,” another says.

Despite the enthusiasm, consumers can’t claim compensation until the case is settled. Once a class action lawsuit is settled, an administrator will review claim forms with information like receipts to determine which customers are entitled to a paycheck.

The Daily Dot reached out to Angela via email and TikTok direct message. We also emailed The Kraft Heinz Company for further comment.

