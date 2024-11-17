‘I’m getting a red one and a green one’: Home Depot holiday shopper finds viral 3-foot-tall bulb light. But is it worth the price tag?

This kitschy holiday light from Home Depot is starting to go viral. But is it worth snatching one up before they start to sell out?

Depending on their excitement for the holiday season, some people start to put up their decorations right after Halloween, while others wait until the day after Thanksgiving.

If you’re already eyeing decor, this one’s for you.

Toddler-sized holiday light

In a viral video with more than 319,000 views, TikToker Jodi Lytle (@palletprincess0) shared that she was doing some shopping at Home Depot when she came across something that stopped her in her tracks.

The home improvement store is known for carrying a wide variety of holiday decorations, and this year they seem to have some new additions including this giant, singular light that looks like the bulbs strung around a Christmas tree.

The jumbo bulb, which measures three feet high, comes in green, red, and white, and costs $25.

“They have so many of them, I’m getting a red one and a green one,” Lytle said. However, she also ended up completing the trifecta and added the white one to her cart.

Keep in mind the bulbs are battery-operated, so you’ll need to purchase D batteries separately, which will run you about $10 to $20, depending on what pack size you buy.

Lytle showed that Home Depot also had an animatronic Grinch and Santa, but she left those behind this time around.

The TikToker opened up the boxes as soon as she got home and was surprised by what was inside.

“They’re cuter than I thought,” she said happily.

How much will decoration increase my light bill?

If you’re looking to add some holiday cheer to your home, whether it be indoors, outdoors, or both, you might want to consider your light bill.

How much your bill increases will directly depend on how many lights and other electric decorations you have and how often they’re on.

If you’re one of those homes that are so decked out that people come from all over town to see it, then you might be facing a bill that’s a few hundred or even thousands of dollars more expensive than usual.

But if you’re like most people the increase in your light bill won’t be that sharp. USA Today reported that in 2022 the average household spent $16.48 powering holiday lights. That’s up about $2 from the year before.

If you’re concerned about the bill, Kiplinger has a formula you can use.

Incandescent vs. LED lights

It’s important to understand that the types of lights you use can make a big difference in how much energy you’re pulling.

Old-school incandescent lights use a wire filament that heats up at a high temperature to produce light. They tend to produce a warmer light and use more electricity. LEDs use semiconductor diodes to emit light when an electric current passes through them. They tend to produce a brighter light and use less electricity, according to Light Bulbs Unlimited.

For example, a mini-LED light will use 7 watts of energy, while a mini-incandescent uses 40. Similarly, a 2-inch C9-LED uses 100 watts while its incandescent counterpart uses 7 times the wattage, according to a Duke Energy chart.

“$25???? Crying in Canadian they’d be $65 at least here but we didn’t even get them,” a top comment read, echoing the woes of various foreigners in the comments section.

“25 bucks for the lights….100 bucks for the batteries this Christmas season,” a person said.

“I wish they were plug in but sooo cute,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lytle for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Home Depot via email.



