‘Are they better than the ones that Sonic had?’: Customer tries new pickle fries from Burger King. Are they worth it?

As of Nov. 14, Burger King has introduced Pickle Fries for a limited time. According to Today, these fries are made by breading and battering dill pickle spears, adding a seasoned coating, and deep frying them.

They’re an ambitious menu item for sure, and in a viral video, FoodToker Shay (@eatingwithshay) shared her thoughts on the snack,

She begins by showing the fries to the camera, which she describes as “very crispy” and “very hot.” As she prepares to take her first bite of the item, which is paired with Hidden Valley Ranch, she says, “My mouth is watering already.”

Her verdict was simple: “You just really can’t go wrong with a pickle, breaded and fried, dipped in ranch, and these are hot and fresh, too, very crispy, nice and salty.”

“Now, listen, between pickle chips and pickle fries, these aren’t the best I’ve ever had,” she admitted. “But I’m going to give them a 7.5 out of 10.”

The clip amassed 3.6 million views in total.

In the comments section, several users compared Burger King’s Pickle Fries to the ones by fellow fast food outlet Sonic.

“Are they better than the ones that Sonic had?” one asked. “I felt like the Sonic pickle fries were floppy/mushy.”

A second commenter expressed similar sentiments, noting, “I like Sonic pickle fries, but sometimes they were mushy; these look so much crispier! I can’t wait to try.”

“These look so much better than Sonic’s,” a third said.

What are others saying?

Meanwhile, reviewers expressed similarly positive sentiments about the Pickle Fries. According to one reviewer from The Takeout, “the Pickle Fries were so darn good, they didn’t even really require a dipping sauce.”

“While the fried batter was not particularly thick, it maintained a lovely crunchiness with every bite,” the reviewer added. “The pickle spears were probably at some point rather firm, but the juices inside the fried batter turned them rather mushy. While normally this would be a drawback, nothing could stop this side item from being super-delicious. Between the breading and pickle, they had an extra-salty appeal, and the dill taste of the pickle made this quite a zesty treat.”

Similarly, TikTok user @blingfusion described them as the “best thing ever,” while fellow FoodToker @mercedeslapp said, “I’m literally, like, drooling right now. This is sick.”

