‘You wanna learn a trick?’: Meat expert reveals ribeye alternative that is only $9.99 per pound. But is it worth it?

A carnivore connoisseur who goes by the moniker Meatdad (@meatdad) on TikTok is often posting steak-buying advice. Recently, the meat enthusiast expressed his love for two specific cuts he says are a great alternative to ribeyes.

And as tantalizing as they are, he also says their price points are also worth salivating over. At least, compared to the cost of a ribeye, that is. Commenters who replied to his video had varying opinions though. While some agreed that the lauded cuts featured in his TikTok were fantastic, others weren’t convinced.

Moo-ve over ribeye?

Meatdad’s video begins with him picking up a wrapped container of beef from out of the freezer section in the grocery store. A comment in the clip reads, “Chuck eye is just as good as ribeye.”

After lifting it and showing it to the camera, the TikToker voices his approval.

“That’s the one,” he says. Next, his video transitions to him striking up a conversation with someone else standing in the meat section.

“You wanna learn a trick?” he asks the man.

“What is it?” the fellow store patron asks.

Meatdad then begins to break down his steak secret.

“I do this online, I go by Meatdad…I’m actually making a video right now.” Upon saying this, he lays the cut of beef back down into the fridge area. He points out another cut of meat he had high praise for.

“So this is the chuck roast, all right? This side, is gonna be the closest to the ribeye. On this, only this exact piece. All these other chucks are a little different. So there’s one per chuck,” he narrates, pointing to a cut of beef.

“That’s gonna be close to a ribeye, then that’s called a Denver steak. So you split those and then you cook that like a ribeye,” he continues. “It’s going to be $9.99 a pound, it’s going to be the Wagyu and one of the best steaks you’ll ever have.”

One user who responded to the video didn’t think that chuckeye was a good substitute for ribeye. “No. Chuck will not pass as Ribeye,” they penned.

Another person on the app called “chuck eye” the “poor man’s ribeye.” Someone else also echoed this sentiment, writing, “The taste is NOT AS GOOD.”

Furthermore, there was another user who wasn’t so high on Meatdad’s other recommendation: “Denver steak is fake news.”

However, others agreed with Meatdad’s assessment of the cuts. Like this person who vouched that for their buck, they’re down with the chuck: “I buy Chuck Eye steaks. They are the best part of a whole Chuck Roast, and they are as good if not better than a Rib Eye. They are half the price of Rib Eye.”

And at least one commenter took issue with the fact that Meatdad was purchasing his steaks at a supermarket. Instead, they argued for a more direct-from-the-source approach.

“Support your local farm, buy your beef from a farm and save money. You won’t have to worry about beef prices for quite a while,” they said. “Bought a 1/2 of beef @ 4.25lb $2200.00. good till Jan 2027.”

Denver and Chuck

Meatdad isn’t the only TikToker who has urged folks to reach for chuck eye steaks from the butcher’s block. Consequently, another viewer of his clip argued, this has resulted in a cost spike for the cut. “Chuckeye is literally about the same cost as ribeye now, thanks to you TikTokers,” they said.

However, if you’re interested in trying out a chuckeye steak, you may want to learn your local meat purveyor’s delivery schedule. That’s because there are only two chuckeye steaks per cow. So quantities could go fast. Like Meatdad, there are other steak enthusiasts out there who’ve stated chuck eyes are similar to ribeyes in flavor and texture.

Like the chuckeye, Denver steaks are limited to two cuts per bovine as well. Crowd Cow describes Denvers as “a cross between a New York strip and a ribeye.” According to the outlet, this meat is often sliced thinly and used to top salads or placed in sandwiches.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Meatdad via email for further comment.



