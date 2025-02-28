‘First red flag is asking what enchiladas are’: Man invites woman over to his apartment after dinner. Then she sees what’s in his room

A woman’s awkward first date experience left viewers calling out all the red flags that showed up after she got back to the man’s apartment.

Tati (@virgotati) says she was initially excited when she hit it off with a man at a club and agreed to meet up for dinner sometime after not dating for three years. And for the most part, things started out strong.

“We finally get our table, and everything’s just feeling so good at this point, ’cause we’re just going back and forth, just talking. We’re having great conversation,” she recalls. “So then we order. He’s like, ‘I don’t know what to order. Do you know what enchiladas are?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, enchiladas are really good.’”

Tati says she discovered that they’re both Virgos and even have the same birthday (9/11), which prompted Tati’s date to make a joke about how “it must be a sign.”

“We have a nice little dinner. We just get to know each other a little bit, right? Now, this is where it all fucking takes a turn,” she says.

After chatting in his car for a few moments, she says he invited her back to his house to smoke and watch a movie. She says she agreed, thinking things had been going really well. She says she wasn’t even fazed when he warned her that he has a roommate and that they only recently moved in so the place isn’t fully set up yet.

But Tati’s determination not to judge was put to the test when she got there and realized her date isn’t just living with a roommate—he’s living with a roommate in a one-bedroom apartment, set up dorm-style.

“This is a little weird,” she said. “Having a roommate is one thing. But y’all have one room, and y’all have y’all’s beds in the same … room?”

The vibes only continued sliding downhill after that. Tati says her date had invited her back to watch a movie but didn’t have a TV. He also allegedly doused her with some sort of perfume he had on hand and got way too bold when they were finally saying goodnight. There was also a strange interlude that involved terrible driving and a lot of Taylor Swift—but it’s best to hear Tati tell the rest of the story herself.

Viewers call out dating red flags

Just in case there was any question left in Tati’s mind as to whether she should go on a second date with this particular guy, viewers were quick to warn her off.

“Babe what in the jersey shore… sharing the same room,” wrote @earth2nat01.

“He didn’t know what enchiladas are,” @shopping_with_sierra pointed out. “that would have been the biggest red flag.”

“Noooo guyssss when yall go on dates just dinner and GO HOMEEE,” advised @nanthyyy02.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tati via TikTok message.

