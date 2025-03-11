Newsletter: 👶 📈 JD Vance tried to kill baby face memes—he failed

Featured Video

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: How even JD Vance couldn’t kill the spread of the baby face memes mocking him , how the NYPD was mocked for protecting a Cybertruck during a Women’s March, why AI is influencing how you shop , and an expert warning about an issue you might have with Apple Watches .

After that, it’s an exciting day! We’ve got our first “Cooked” column from our Assistant Managing Editor Eilish! Scroll down below to find out what viral recipe she tried out.

Today in Internet Culture

👶 VIRAL POLITICS

Not even JD Vance enjoying the JD Vance face meme can stop its spread

Users, previously inundated with cursed images of Vance’s rotund and child-like face, were quick to react to Vance’s own edit.

➤ READ MORE

A recent image showed the New York Police Department (NYPD) blocking a Tesla storefront in Manhattan as protesters swirled.

➤ READ MORE

Whether you frequent your local mall or primarily buy online, quickly advancing AI is changing how you shop.

➤ READ MORE

Apple Watches have a plethora of exciting, next-gen features. Unfortunately, one of those features may well include spontaneous combustion.

➤ READ MORE

By Eilish O’Sullivan

Associate Managing Editor

The viral Dubai chocolate strawberry cup: I’d make it again—but with 1 catch

Cooked is a bi-weekly column that tries out viral recipes so you don’t have to. If you want to read columns like this (and much more!), subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💻 This customer asked a Best Buy worker a question that was way above his pay grade—here’s how he responded.

🥓 When residing in a new country, one will experience culture shock. The most unexpected might be bacon.

🥞 Many see maple syrup as a breakfast necessity, especially for waffles and pancakes. So, why is maple syrup entering the internet conversation?

👃 This expert shared the right way to blow your nose. You’re probably doing it wrong.

💼 From the Daily Dot archive: For Gen Z, office culture is both nostalgic and glamorous (sometimes).

