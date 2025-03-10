‘How embarrassing’: NYPD shows up in full force to protect Cybertruck on Women’s March route

As Elon Musk’s political influence swells in the Trump administration, acts of vandalism against his signature products are spiking.

Recent reports of arson and egging of Cybertrucks and Teslas, as well as protesters collecting at dealerships across the nation, have put owners of Musk products on edge.

And it seems authorities are well aware of the public’s attitude. A recent image showed the New York Police Department (NYPD) blocking a Tesla storefront in Manhattan as protesters swirled.

Now, a video from this weekend’s Women’s March revealed a collection of NYPD officers surrounding a Cybertruck that had the misfortune of being parked on the route.

‘Nine cops to protect on Cybertruck. Amazing.’

Saturday’s march came on International Women’s Day, with the motto of “unite and resist” against “fascism and take over of freedom.”

It’s an offshoot of the infamous 2017 Women’s March in the wake of President Donald Trump’s first election. So it’s no surprise the crowd might have a Cybertruck in its sights.

In the video, the user @claudsandbeccaliving walks past a Cybertruck as a woman waving a “No to Tesla” sign stands in the background.

“Thank god the police are here to protect the Cybertruck,” the poster says, counting off the number of cops around it. “Nine cops to protect one Cybertruck. Amazing.”

“The police showed up today for the women’s march to protect a cyber truck <3 love seeing my tax dollars at work!!!” the caption said.

Commenters online roasted both the cops and the truck itself.

“How embarrassing for them to get paid to do that,” said one.

“Thought the cybertruck was tough with a steel body and unbreakable glass, why does it need protection??” asked another.

While the number of cops seem excessive, other videos from the day show crowds collecting at the Cybertruck and chanting slogans like, “Hey hey, ho ho, Elon Musk has got to go.”

While no reports of damage have cropped up in the wake of the march, Musk’s armored vehicle of the future isn’t safe at joyous events, either.

Recently, a Cybertruck that showed up at Mardi Gras was pelted with beads.

